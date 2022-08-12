Agricultural showcases are set in Somerset, Indiana and Cambria counties. The Somerset County Fair begins Thursday and continues through Aug. 27 at the fairgrounds in Meyersdale. The 159th annual Indiana County Fair will be held Aug. 27 through Sept. 3 at Mack Park in Indiana and the American Legion County Fair kicks off Sept. 4 and runs through Sept. 10 at the Cambria County Fairgrounds in Ebensburg.