Celebrate the hardworking farm families in the region with old- fashioned fun at county fairs.
The following is a list of area fairs:
Somerset County Fair
The 122nd Somerset County Fair will be held Thursday through Aug. 27 at the fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale.
“There’s a lot of people who like to come down and meet with neighbors and socialize,” said Dave Berkey, fair president.
“This year we have a lot more than we’ve ever had in terms of vendors.
“It will be our third year with the harness racing, and we have a full menu of night shows.”
Highlights include harness racing at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday; power wheels derby at 5 p.m. and large-car derby at 6 p.m. Aug. 20; queen contest at 4 p.m. and farmers’ and merchants’ parade at 7 p.m. Aug. 21; small compact demo derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 22; Listie garden-tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 23; Rafter Z Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24; farm tractor pulls at 5 p.m. Aug. 25; pickup truck pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 26; and semi- and hot-truck pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.
“The Rafter Z Rodeo is one of our bigger events and we’re usually totally full for the rodeo,” Berkey said.
“This is the fourth year for them and they put on a great show. For kids, they have sheep riding before the rodeo, and that’s a big deal for the kids.”
He said the derbies bring large crowds.
“We get big turnouts for those,” Berkey said.
“We always joke that Somerset County likes to see mud and black smoke coming out of trucks and tractors.”
Livestock judging will be held daily.
Baking contests will feature apple pieces, angel food and chocolate cakes, cookies and brownies.
Chainsaw sculptor Mike Ayers will demonstrate the craft at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 21 through 26. All woodcarvings will be auctioned off at 7 p.m. Aug. 26.
“This is a big attraction, and he does three shows a day at the fairgrounds where you can watch him carve,” Berkey said.
“It’s very exciting.”
Somerset Kiwanis will hold bingo from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 22 through 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 and 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 27.
Carnival rides will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 22, 4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 23 through 26 and 1 to 11 p.m. Aug. 27.
“There is so much to do and see at the Somerset County Fair,” Berkey said.
There will be a one-price admission of $10 Aug. 22 through 27, which includes mechanical rides and grandstand attractions. Gate admission for children younger than 3 is free.
There will be free admission to the grounds on Thursday and Friday.
Parking is $2 at the grandstand on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
Indiana County Fair
The 159th annual Indiana County Fair will be held Aug. 27 through Sept. 3 at the fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana.
“It’s the end of the summer season and it brings everyone together,” said Alton Strong, fair manager.
“There’s so many kinds of entertainment at the fair, and there’s something here for all ages, from infant to 90 years of age.”
He said the fair is an agricultural showcase.
“You can see agriculture that’s taking place within this county,” Strong said.
“A lot of kids have no idea where their milk or meat comes from, so it’s important to have that education, and that’s an important part of our mission.”
Pre-fair activities will include harness racing at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26.
The fair will highlight an antique tractor pulls at 9 a.m. and modified and farm tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 27; crowning of the fair queen at 4 p.m. Aug. 28; stock and gasoline and diesel 4x4 pickup pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 29; Band Night at 7 p.m. Aug. 30; ATV drag race at 7 p.m. Aug. 31; premier showmanship contest at 6 p.m. Sept. 1; limited pro stock tractors and smoker series tractors, big rig semi-pulls at 7 p.m. Sept. 2; and stock semi-, tri-axle dump, open diesel and 4x4 pulls at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
“We wanted to have the ATV racing two years ago, but COVID-19 shut us down, and then last year, we got rained out, so this will be our first time to have it and we’re anticipating a large crowd,” Strong said.
“The demolition derby is a big draw along with the tractor and truck pulls. It’s a lot of smoke and noise and it brings them out.”
Livestock judging will be held daily.
A Boone Hill Gallery chainsaw artist will be on hand.
On Sept. 2, the Cheerleading Expo Night will begin at 6 p.m.
Throughout the week, the Kiddie Farm will be available for children to engage in agricultural games and activities.
“It’s a big draw, and on the first Sunday, we’ll have 600 kids go through there,” Strong said.
Fair admission is $8 and includes parking, grandstand events, community stage, all buildings, access to all vendors and concessions, the Kiddie Farm and entertainment shows.
Children 2 and younger will receive free admission.
“The fair has become a reunion for people, and they see people they haven’t seen all year,” Strong said.
“It’s family-friendly, and everything you can imagine is here.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.indianacountyfair.com.
American Legion County Fair
The 130th annual American Legion County Fair will be held Sept. 4 through 10 at the Cambria County Fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., along old U.S. Route 219, one mile north of Ebensburg.
Fairgoers will see farm equipment, animal displays, rides, food vendors and demolition derbies.
“The fair is more of a reunion and a family gathering, and you get to see people you haven’t seen in a year,” said Darrell Jones, fair manager.
“Last year was the biggest fair we’ve had in probably 20 years. I think after COVID-19 and all the restrictions, people just wanted to get out.”
Bullride Mania with professional riders is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
“It’s a good show,” Jones said.
“There’s nothing like this in the area and you would have to go to Harrisburg to the farm show to see this. It’s a good Opening Day draw for us.”
Grandstand shows will include a truck pull and street stock at 5 p.m. Sept. 5; super semi-truck pulls at 7 p.m. Sept. 6; drag racing at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; six-cylinder demo derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 8; eight-cylinder demo derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; and KSR Motorsports Night of Fire and Destruction Monster Truck Show at at 8 p.m. Sept. 10.
“The demo derbies are one of the biggest draws and it is usually standing room only, so you want to come early,” Jones said.
“The monster truck show has been the best thing we’ve brought in for the last seven or eight years. That is wall-to-wall packed with people to see that.”
Rides will open at noon Sept. 4, 5 and 10 and 4 p.m. Sept. 6 through 9.
The Wall of Death will feature a motorcycle and go-kart show offering three performances a day throughout the fair.
New this year in the midway will be Cow Town, where youngsters will be able to milk cows.
“They’ll get a hands-on experience and see and understand how we get milk,” Jones said.
The $10 one-price ticket includes parking, rides, grandstand shows, livestock and agriculture events and exhibits.
“The fair is a family atmosphere and there’s something for everybody,” Jones said.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.cambriacofair.com.
