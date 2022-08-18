MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Celebrate the hardworking farm families in Somerset County with old-fashioned fun at the fair.
The 122nd Somerset County Fair will be held Thursday through Aug. 27 at the fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale.
“There’s a lot of people who like to come down and meet with neighbors and socialize,” said Dave Berkey, fair president.
“This year, we have a lot more than we’ve ever had in terms of vendors.
“It will be our third year with the harness racing, and we have a full menu of night shows.”
Highlights include harness racing at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday; power wheels derby at 5 p.m. and large-car derby at 6 p.m. Aug. 20; queen contest at 4 p.m. and farmers’ and merchants’ parade at 7 p.m. Aug. 21; small compact demo derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 22; Listie garden-tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 23; Rafter Z Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24; farm tractor pulls at 5 p.m. Aug. 25; pickup truck pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 26; and semi- and hot-truck pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.
“The Rafter Z Rodeo is one of our bigger events and we’re usually totally full for the rodeo,” Berkey said.
“This is the fourth year for them and they put on a great show. For kids, they have sheep riding before the rodeo, and that’s a big deal for the kids.”
He said the derbies bring large crowds.
“We get big turnouts for those,” Berkey said.
“We always joke that Somerset County likes to see mud and black smoke coming out of trucks and tractors.”
Livestock judging will be held daily.
Baking contests will feature apple pieces, angel food and chocolate cakes, cookies and brownies.
Chainsaw sculptor Mike Ayers will demonstrate the craft at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 21 through 26. All woodcarvings will be auctioned off at 7 p.m. Aug. 26.
“This is a big attraction, and he does three shows a day at the fairgrounds where you can watch him carve,” Berkey said.
“It’s very exciting.”
Somerset Kiwanis will hold bingo from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 22 through 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 and 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 27.
Carnival rides will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 22, 4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 23 through 26 and 1 to 11 p.m. Aug. 27.
“There is so much to do and see at the Somerset County Fair,” Berkey said.
There will be a one-price admission of $10 Aug. 22 through 27, which includes mechanical rides and grandstand attractions. Gate admission for children younger than 3 is free.
There will be free admission to the grounds on Thursday and Friday.
Parking is $2 at the grandstand on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
