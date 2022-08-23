JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Highlands Health is planning on rocking out for its 25th anniversary.
The clinic, in collaboration with Johnstown Area Heritage Association, will present The Lords of 52nd Street and The S’Wearing Hats at its annual fundraising concert Saturday in the Polacek Pavilion at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with The S’Wearing Hats performing at 7, followed by The Lords of 52nd Street taking to the stage at 9 p.m.
Rosalie Danchanko, executive director of Highlands Health, said in conjunction with the anniversary, they wanted to make the concert spectacular.
“The Lords have promised just that; it will be a night of fun, food, music and lots of dancing,” she said. “To be able to bring this caliber of entertainment for our concert is breathtaking.”
The Lords of 52nd Street consists of Billy Joel’s original band members Richie Cannata, Liberty Devito and Russell Javors.
Joel and his band recorded their first album “Turnstiles” in 1976. It gained commercial success and holds an RIAA diamond certification. Other recordings include “Only the Good Die Young”, “Just the Way You Are” and “The Lords of 52nd Street.”
The band recorded and toured with Joel for over a decade, and they were inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.
After the 2014 induction, The Lords of 52nd Street reunited and are back on stage performing original Billy Joel music.
The group has sold more than 150 million records.
The S’Wearing Hats feature eclectic music from the ’80s, ’90s and a little bit around the edges. The eight-piece bands includes vocalists and a horn section.
Danchanko said the goal this year is to have 800 people attend the concert.
“The clinic serves people who do not have health insurance or have limited health insurance, and what this concert does is it offsets the cost to provide free care to them,” she said. “It’s quite an undertaking. We have to raise every dime in order to help people.”
Last year, Highlands Health served over 1,100 patients for 4,251 visits, dispensed free medication in the amount of $1,252,278 and provided over 13,000 COVID-19 vaccines, which included 800 home visits to the sick and vulnerable.
Concert sponsor is EMAP (Employer’s Medical Access Partnership).
Food vendors will be on hand and include Kona Ice, Island Cuisine, Stevens Memorial Holy Church and Perfect Man Perfect Pizza.
A full bar will be available. Those purchasing alcohol must show identification.
Tickets are $25.
“We kept the tickets at $25 to signify our anniversary and encourage folks to donate another $25 to the clinic,” Danchanko said.
Tickets can purchased online at www.highlandshealthclinic.com, at the Heritage Discovery Center and at the door.
