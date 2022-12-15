JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Christmas season will be ushered in with a traditional service of readings and carols to celebrate Jesus’ birth.
The Service of Lessons and Carols, a version of the annual Christmas Eve service held in the King’s College Chapel at Cambridge in England and aired annually on NPR, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Typically drawing sold-out audiences, the service will feature local community members reading passages from the Scripture and holiday carols led by organist Emily Roy on the Adam Stein pipe organ, choral works by the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus and handbell performances by The Glory Ringers.
The audience also will have an opportunity to sing along to traditional holiday carols.
“This is one of my favorite annual concerts, and it’s a chance to get the family together, sing a few carols, enjoy the musical performances from your local Johnstown community and get into the holiday spirit,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, program manager of The Grand Halle. “We know it’s one particular tradition that some returning patrons of ours look forward to, so we are happy to offer it year after year.”
The service is a recreation of the famed Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, which has been featured at King’s College every Christmas Eve since 1918.
The festival was introduced to the people of England as solace to those who were distressed and exhausted, particularly after the effects of World War I.
Audiences can expect The Grand Halle’s acoustic qualities to showcase the organ, choral and handbell performances.
The program centers upon the reading of nine lessons – scriptural passages foretelling the coming of the Messiah – by a wide variety of members of the Greater Johnstown community.
“This is a chance for people to come and relax from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and take a moment to enjoy spending some time with loved ones and enjoy the holiday spirit,” Wroblewski said.
Kim Rauch, board chairman of The Steeples Project, said the Johnstown community is welcome to embrace the holiday spirit with the Christmas message, beautiful music and the festive atmosphere of The Grand Halle.
“The Service of Lessons and Carols is an opportunity to sing the carols of Christmas with family and friends, assisted by the Johnstown Area Community Chorus and accompanied by the resonant tones of the historic Adam Stein pipe organ,” he said.
“This is a growing Johnstown tradition you don’t want to miss.”
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. They are available in advance by calling the box office at 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com.
Tickets also will be available at the door.
