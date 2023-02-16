JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For past, present and future brides and bridal parties, this gathering offers a reason to celebrate.
The Grand Halle Bridal Reunion fundraising event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The Bridal Reunion is for a variety of couples and their bridal parties, including previous couples who are already married and couples who will soon tie the knot.
All couples and bridal parties are welcome, regardless of whether they had their ceremony and/or reception at The Grand Halle on Broad Street.
“If you had an amazing wedding experience and ever wanted to relive the night with your friends, then this event is for you,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, program manager of The Grand Halle.
The Bridal Reunion simulates a wedding reception for couples and their bridal parties to enjoy together.
In addition, it serves as a wedding showcase that will include appetizers, desserts, a cash bar, dancing, decorations and a photo booth throughout the evening.
“One additional way to look at the bridal reunion is as a party designed for you and your friends,” Wroblewski said.
“You don’t have to worry about your typical wedding tasks, such as sending out invitations, researching vendors or setting up schedules. You just simply reserve tickets and enjoy a reception that is built with you in mind.”
Vendors on hand will include DJ Jack Labarko Inc., Wedding Elegance by Joelle, Little Details by Reese, The 143, Windswept Entertainment, Bartenders & Us, Schultz Brothers Beer Distributor, Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers, Green Gables Restaurant, Anthony’s Restaurant, Asiago’s Tuscan Italian, McAneny Brothers and Sweet Treats by Amanda Giebfried.
“Even if our soon-to-be-wed guests are looking for wedding vendors and they ultimately do not decide to book the Halle, they may decide to book a vendor at the Bridal Reunion,” Wroblewski said. “That is a marketing opportunity we want to offer our vendors to thank them for their work and professionalism that they’ve given to our previous guests.”
Tickets are $30 per person.
Deadline to reserve tickets was Wednesday.
A discount also is available for those wanting to reserve a full table.
For more information, to order tickets or reserve a table, call 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com/cultural-events.
