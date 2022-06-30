Celebration of Freedom 2

WINDBER, Pa. – In recognition of Independence Day, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will present free concerts Monday beginning at noon at the Windber Gazebo, downtown Windber; 3 p.m. at Fort Bedford, 110 Fort Bedford Drive; and 5:30 p.m. at Ebensburg’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Each 45-minute concert will feature well-known patriotic music to celebrate the holiday.

The quintet features Matt Barabas and Larry Burroughs on trumpet, Alicia Rafter on French horn, Bruce Tychinski on trombone and Larry Dine on tuba.

The public is invited to bring chairs and picnic items.

