JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The final SundayMarket@CambriaCity of the year is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Johnstown's Cambria City neighborhood.
The event, sponsored by Stella, a property development and event production company, will include food and craft vendors.
Dates for the 2023 markets have already been set – May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29. Information will soon be online at stellajohnstown.com for vendors to reserve space fort next year.
