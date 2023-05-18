JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The creative side of student artists is shining through in this showcase.
The “Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit” is on display through May 26 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Gallery at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The annual showcase, sponsored by the arts center and Allied Artists of Johnstown, features artworks from sixth- through 12th-graders in Cambria County schools.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said the exhibition is something that everyone in the community looks forward to.
“There have been so many generations of emerging artists that have participated in this exhibition and then have gone on to commit their lives to the arts,” she said. “It is so special to think that someday the next renowned artist of the world could have displayed their early work in our ‘Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit.’ ”
Participating schools include Blacklick Valley Junior-Senior High School, Bishop McCort Catholic High School, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, Central Cambria Middle School, Central Cambria High School, Cambria Heights Middle School, Conemaugh Valley High School, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, Forest Hills Elementary School, Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School, Ferndale Area School District, Greater Johnstown High School, Northern Cambria Middle School, Portage Area Elementary School, Portage Area Junior-Senior High School, Richland Elementary School, Richland High School, Westmont Hilltop Elementary School and Windber Area High School.
Art teachers at the participating schools selected the student works to be entered in the exhibit.
“This is my second year being with the Community Arts Center during the ‘Greater Johnstown Young Artist Exhibit,’ but it is my first time coordinating the exhibit,” said Rachel Turco, the arts center’s exhibition and community engagement developer. “With the help and support from our staff and volunteers, it is possible for us to hold an exhibit that showcases our community’s talented youth.”
A member of the Allied Artists of Johnstown served as juror.
Winners received achievement and merit awards, plus ribbons and cash prizes.
Exhibition winners include:
• Richland High School: Jessica Hollan, division 3 achievement award; Charlotte Long, division 2 achievement award; Casey Yost, division 2 achievement award; Caleb Miller, division 3 achievement award; Brynn Conrad, division 2 merit award; Sydney Weakland, division 2 merit award; and Brady Grant, division 3 merit award.
• Forest Hills Elementary School: Christopher Krug, division 1 achievement award.
• Bishop Carroll Catholic High School: Bridget Waterhouse, division 2 achievement award.
• Blacklick Valley Junior-Senior High School: Emma Lepley, division 1 achievement award.
• Bishop McCort Catholic High School: Alayna Marion, division 3 achievement award, and Maggie Sweeney, division 2 merit award.
• Ferndale Area School District: Alexis Blough, division 1 achievement award, and Emily Holsopple, division 3 volunteer achievement award.
• Greater Johnstown High School: Kylie Taylor, division 3 achievement award.
• Conemaugh Valley High School: Chloe Roberts, division 3 merit award.
• Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School: Emma Felix, division 3 achievement award.
• Portage Area Junior-Senior High School: Anabellynn Popish, division 3 achievement award, and Jake Graessle, division 3 merit award.
• Cambria Heights Middle School: Elyce Hilyer, division 1 achievement award, and Mason Guthrie, division 1 merit award.
• Central Cambria High School: Bridgette Urish, division 2 achievement award; Abigail Stewart, division 2 achievement award; Noah Michael, division 3 achievement award; Jay Grata, division 3 achievement award; and Gracie Fulton, division 3 volunteer merit award.
• Central Cambria Middle School: Addie James, division 1 achievement award, and Phillip Ulmer, division 1 merit award.
• Northern Cambria Middle School: Ava Paronish, division 1 merit award.
“I believe art at elementary, middle and high school levels is an integral part of a child’s development,” Turco said. “The creativity we see every year is a constant reminder of this. We hope the community enjoys the show as much as we do.”
There is no admission fee.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
