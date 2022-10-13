JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A story about family and the influence it can have will be presented on an area stage.
The Stone Bridge Players will present Neil Simon’s play “Lost in Yonkers” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Oct. 19 through 22 at the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
Winner of the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Simon classic is set in Yonkers, New York, in 1942.
Bella is 35 years old, mentally challenged and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz.
As the play opens, ne’er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady’s doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman.
The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.
Rodney Eatman, director of the production, said although Simon is known for his comedic plays, “Lost in Yonkers” is more mellow, but the playwright’s surefooted structure and snappy dialogue is still present.
“This play is a coming-of-age story, a story about how different generations interact with one another,” he said.
“This is arguably Neil Simon’s finest play.”
The cast includes 18-year-old Zane Ford as Jay, 15-year-old Bowen Fisher as Arty, Tamera Gindlesberger-Fisher as Aunt Bella, Jacob St. Clair as Eddie, Jeanne LaPorta-Clark as Grandma Kurnitz, Matt Tracey as Louie and Jayme St. Clair as Gert.
Eatman said Ford and Fisher impressed him with their enthusiasm for the script and their commanding stage presence.
“Both of them have theater experience and knew exactly what they were getting into,” he said. “They’ve never played roles this big, but they’re rising to the challenge. They’re carrying a lot of responsibility, and there’s a lot riding on their performances.”
Ford said it’s an exciting opportunity for him and Fisher.
“We would both like to participate in more community theater and get ourselves out there,” he said. “This is definitely a great way to do that.”
Fisher said he’s looking forward to seeing new and familiar faces in the audience.
“I’m excited about the performance and about everything coming together,” he said. “We all want it to be as good as it can be.”
The play is produced by David Ward. The assistant director and stage manager is Dan Morgan, with sound and lighting engineer Tom Brubaker and costumer Maggie Kelly. Madeline Gyure and Suzan Mulkey are providing stage properties.
Proceeds will benefit Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
“We’re glad to be able to continue to support JAHA, and we’re happy that we are performing downtown in this great space,” Eatman said. “We think that we’re doing a good service to this community because theater is a marvelous experience.”
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at www.jaha.org.
Tickets also will be available at the door.
For more information, call 814-539-1889.
