JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the click of a high heel, an area nonprofit is empowering, strengthening and supporting women.
The Stiletto Network, under the umbrella of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, was formed in 2017 in Johnstown to promote positivity while inspiring community members through networking, social media, fundraising and events.
Tobie Gunby, founder and president of The Stiletto Network, said she has sat on multiple boards, and some of the experiences were positive, but she realized on occasion that there wasn’t much of an inviting atmosphere.
‘Intimidating’ atmosphere
“Some of it was intimidating to individuals who were new to their careers and trying to get out there in the community,” she said.
With that mindset, Gunby said, she read the book “Stiletto Network: Inside the Women’s Power Circles That Are Changing the Face of Business,” which talks about women entering the workforce and having careers.
“They were attempting to break the glass ceiling, but were running into issues and problems, so women started to get together for networking and hosted dinners at different homes where they would talk about different things in the workplace,” she said. “They were finding that they were having similar issues, so it worked because they were able to bounce similar scenarios off of each other, which in return supported one another. It became more of a support and empowering network, and that’s where the stiletto came in.”
Recognizing the need
Gunby said she realized a network for women was needed in the Johns-town area.
“We didn’t have something quite like that,” she said. “I reached out to friends and co-workers who I thought would be that positive inspiration and support this. We just ran with it, and it has grown a lot and we’ve learned a lot.”
Gunby said The Stiletto Network is focused on women’s empowerment, support and networking in a comfortable environment.
“We didn’t want anyone to feel that they aren’t invited or feel intimidated,” she said. “We have women of all ages involved, and we’re focused on Cambria and Somerset counties.”
Eileen Graham, vice president and public relations director for The Stiletto Network, said the group holds monthly social events for members.
“We may have socials where we meet at local restaurants or businesses, holiday get-togethers with vendor fairs, and we’ve had adult female bullying and self-defense demonstration events,” she said.
“We also do volunteer projects, and as groups, we’ll volunteer for different organizations such as the Women’s Help Center Inc., Victim Services Inc. and The Learning Lamp to help them.”
Upcoming fundraiser
One upcoming event is Walk a Mile In My Shoes, which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. July 8 at Roxbury Park, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
The event is intended to raise awareness of domestic violence.
“Men, women and children show up in stilettos, and it’s just great to hear the stories of survivors and what they’ve gone through,” Graham said. “We know that we’re making a difference out there by having this event. I’d like to see over 100 people there.”
Cost is $25 for registration, an event T-shirt and parking, or $15 for registration and parking. Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Help Center and Victim Services Inc.
For more information, visit give.cfalleghenies.org/event/the-stiletto-networks-walk-a-mile-in-my-shoes-2023/e494831.
Geared to education
Graham said that the network’s activities are geared toward education, but she wants events to be fun and engaging.
“We want people to be involved who are positive and inspiring and want to make a difference in the community,” she said. “If someone is feeling down or having a hard time, we are here to support them, whether it’s in work, home or in social situations. We hear that women are glad to be a part of the network because it has helped them to be more positive and develop friendships.”
Tammy Gennett, membership director for The Stiletto Network, said the organization comprises eight board members and has 75 members.
Growing its membership
“The membership fee is $30 for the year, but if you join at an event, it’s $25,” she said. “People can show up at one of our events or happy hours, and we have membership applications available for them.
“There’s always two directors there who are happy to meet the new people, and usually they join.”
Gennett said that it’s exciting to see membership numbers growing.
“There are so many friendships that are made,” she said.
Gunby said that having The Stiletto Network in Johnstown is important to women’s social well-being.
“They’re able to go back out into the community and feel involved or get involved,” she said. “It’s an avenue for women of all ages to feel supported in a comfortable environment.”
For more information, call 814-241-9004, email stilettonetworkwise@gmail.com, or visit The Stiletto Network’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thestilettonetwork or its Instagram page at stilettonetworkwise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.