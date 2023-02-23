JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Stations in the Shadows will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Upper Yoder Township.
Based on the traditional Stations of the Cross, Stations in the Shadows uses portrayers behind a screen to depict Jesus’ way to Calvary, combined with readings from Scripture and reflections, and song.
Stations in the Shadows will also be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Roman Catholic Church social hall, 501 Center St., Boswell.
The public is invited to attend.
