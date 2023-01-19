JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Take a trip to Middle Earth for this movie experience.
Tolkien Fest will be presented Saturday and Sunday at the State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The event will include a showing of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, along with a special themed meal prepared by Balance Restaurant.
“We thought about what movies we have wanted to see on the big screen until we’re ready to show first-run movies, and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is a huge epic and a group of movies that we’ve come to love over the years,” said Eric Reighard, executive director of the theater. “It’s a story that speaks to everybody, and the opportunity to see the extended editions on the big screen is something that doesn’t come around very often.”
Reighard said once the theater was able to secure the rights to the films, it was decided to make it an event.
“We reached out to Balance Restaurant to see if they could create a menu and kind of make it a little feast and sell it as a whole package,” he said. “In the long term, that’s what we want to try and do at the theater is look at all of our offerings and see how we can package things together and make them a really neat experience.”
The fest will kick off with “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Following the movie, the catered meal by Balance Restaurant will be offered in the theater’s lobby at around 2 p.m.
The menu will include lavender and lemon muffins, potato soup with toasted white cheddar bread, mixed green salad with fresh herb dressing, spiced beef and cottage pie.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” will be presented at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The fest will conclude at noon Sunday with the showing of “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.”
“You can come for just the meal, or pick an individual movie to see, or if you want to watch all three, you can do that,” Reighard said.
He said Tolkien Fest is a fun way to bring fans together.
“The movies along with the meal gives people a fan experience where they can be around other Tolkien fans, so whether it’s your first time seeing it or if you’ve only read the books, there’s something for everybody,” Reighard said. “We also want to bring awareness of the theater that we are downtown and we want to try and offer cool stuff.”
Ticket cost is $10 per movie, $15 for all three movies, $35 for the meal only and $50 for the three movies and meal.
Advance tickets are required for the meal and required by Wednesday.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
For more information, call 814-205-3528.
