JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Be prepared to have a quacking good time for a great cause.
St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen’s “Sip, Rock and Duck Drop” will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Megan Foster, event co-chairwoman, said the event is an opportunity to raise funds for the Family Kitchen.
“It will be a fun and enjoyable day for the whole family that will feature music, food and a variety of other activities while knowing that 100% of your donations will stay local,” she said. “Every dollar raised goes directly to facility needs, food purchases, equipment and facility upgrades to feed our local community members that are in a difficult life situation.”
The annual fundraising event will feature musical entertainment from Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound performing from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by Soulful Femme from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the Billy Price Band entertaining from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Also featured will be the duck target drop raffle, which will give attendees a chance to win several cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, $300 for third place and $200 for fourth place.
“Typically, we would take the ducks and let them go down the river, but now we’re working on dropping the ducks on to a target and the four that come closest will be the winners,” said Eileen Graham, St. Vincent de Paul advisory committee member.
A total of 1,200 tickets will be sold for the raffle.
Tickets are $5 per duck.
Throughout the day people will have the opportunity to take tethered RE/MAX hot air balloon rides, weather permitting, for donations to benefit the family kitchen.
There also will be baskets of chance, 50/50 drawings, food trucks, two cash bars, a celebrity “FUNdraisers” zone, local business and nonprofit vendors and the duckling zone children’s area.
This year’s goal is to raise $50,000 for a new roof for the Family Kitchen.
“This is a vital part of our community that we have to keep supporting and taking care of people,” Graham said. “We want to not only continue to feed people, but get that roof completed, and we can’t do that without fundraising and other supports through the community.”
The Family Kitchen serves on average 150 meals a day at no charge to individuals. The cost is over $150,000 annually, or around $4 per meal.
“We are about halfway toward our goal,” Graham said. “They need to have a new roof to keep things going, and it would improve many things.”
She said she’s hoping that people will come out and have an enjoyable time while coming together as a community to raise funds for an essential part of Johnstown.
“We want to make this happen and do what we need to do for the people who need it the most,” Graham said.
Admission is $15 and free for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.svdpcares.org/siprock-duck-drop or at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown.
Tickets also will be available at the gate the day of the event.
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call 814-539-7811 or visit www.svdpcares.org.
