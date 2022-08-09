JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It’s all about Serbian fare at this festival.
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church will hold its Taste of Serbia event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the church hall, 1001 St. Clair Road, Johnstown.
“As a church community, we want to share our ethnicity with the community itself,” said Suzette Gardenhour, a festival volunteer.
“Serbs were a big part of the melting pot back in the day. Many of those people are gone now and we’re left, so we want to carry on our traditions and make sure the community knows who we are.”
The menu includes lamb sandwiches, sarma (stuffed cabbage), grah i kupus (beans and sauerkraut soup), cevapi (grilled pork and beef sausage), coleslaw, Serbian beans, Serbian salad, pogacha (Serbian bread), palacinka (crepe-like pancake), nutroll and torte (Serbian cakes).
Gardenhour said the lamb sandwiches and cevapi are big hits at area events such as the 1st Summit Bank Johnstown PolkaFest and the Johnstown Slavic Festival.
“They have been well-received,” she said.
“A few of the other things we threw in to share what we have and thought maybe it would go over well.”
Outside, under the tent, Pittsburgh-based Drustvo will entertain from 2 to 6 p.m. with Serbian music.
“Everyone should bring their dancing shoes,” Gardenhour said.
In addition, there will be church and Serbian heritage memorabilia on display.
She said church members have been preparing and making food for the festival for months.
“This food for people is reminiscent of their childhood or younger days when their bubbas were cooking, and it brings back a lot of memories,” Gardenhour said.
“The people who aren’t exposed to that always want to try new things, and they don’t make these things at home.”
The festival is eat-in or take-out.
Proceeds will benefit church-operating costs.
Cash or credit cards will be accepted.
