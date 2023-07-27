JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This gathering is welcoming back family and friends for a weekend of nostalgia.
St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church’s reunion festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church grounds, 2310 Bedford St., Geistown.
“This is the 88th annual event and it’s one of the longest-running festivals in the whole area,” said Duaine Detrick, a festival committee member. “It started out for parishioners who had left the area to come back and have a get together reunion. As time went on, it grew into becoming not just for the church people, but also for the community.”
Attendees will be treated to a chicken-and-waffle dinner, a flea market, children’s activities, games, a basket raffle, bingo and a variety of food and entertainment.
The reunion will kick off with a chicken-and-waffle dinner, which will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“They can serve a couple thousand meals over two days,” Detrick said. “It’s become a tradition. The line of people to get in is unbelievable.”
Cost is $13.50 for adults and $8 for children.
There will be an array of food throughout the reunion, including hot and sweet sausage, chicken wings, french fries, funnel cake, apple and peach dumplings, ice cream, pierogies, haluski, pizza and hamburgers.
There will also be a variety of entertainment throughout the weekend.
On Friday, The Boomers will perform from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by Felix and the Hurricanes from 7 to 10 p.m.
The entertainment for Saturday includes Tom Katz from 5 to 7 p.m. and Ole 97 Johnny Cash Tribute Band from 7 to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, Rosie and the Jammers perform from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by Three of Hearts from 3 to 6 p.m.
“We try to have a mix of entertainment, and it’s all well-known regional bands,” Detrick said. “This year, we’ll have continuous music on two stages, so when one band finishes, the other is on a stage right next to it and they start.”
For those feeling lucky, the church will chance off tickets to win a 2022 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD donated by a parishioner.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in the church rectory or during the reunion. The drawing will be held Sunday.
There’s also an $18,000 cash prize option if the winner doesn’t want the vehicle.
Proceeds from the reunion will benefit the parish.
“We hope people come and enjoy the food, the music and the games and have fun,” Detrick said. “It’s a wonderful event with a variety of activities for the church and community.”
Admission and parking are free.
A free shuttle will be provided from 2:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday from Geistown Volunteer Fire Company, 631 Lamberd Ave.
For more information, call 814-266-9718 or visit www.stbenedictchurch.org.
