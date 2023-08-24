JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A mythical creature believed to roam Pennsylvania forests will be celebrated at this festival.
Squonkapalooza will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
The free family-friendly cryptid carnival and vendor show, hosted by Cryptoteeology and Cryptid Comforts, recognizes Pennsylvania’s cryptid the squonk.
“The squonk is a cryptid creature from Pennsylvania that started as lumberjack folklore from the early 1900s, and it’s said the squonk lives in the hemlock forests in Pennsylvania and they cry all the time because they’re so ugly,” said Lisa Russell, founder of Cryptid Comforts. “The idea of the festival is to uplift the squonk and make the Pennsylvania lore worth celebrating even if it is a sad weird one.”
Johnstown resident Joe Fogle, owner of Cryptoteeology, said they wanted to present a unique event in downtown Johnstown.
“We’ve been working toward putting together something fun and celebratory of the weirdness of Pennsylvania,” he said. “It’s not just to uplift the squonk but to uplight the community.”
Scattered throughout the park will be 60 artistic vendors with a majority selling cryptid-related items.
“There will be a wide variety of various things,” Russell said.
There also will be games and children’s activities, musical entertainment, storytelling, photo opportunities and food trucks.
“We’re going to have a squonk compliment contest, along with a squonk quest, where people will be sent around to vendors to get a ticket stamped to put in a basket raffle to win prizes,” Fogle said.
Participating downtown businesses will be offering specials and activities.
The State Theater of Johns-town, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will host a series of guest speakers.
Speakers include Ron Murphy, who will discuss the meaning of the squonk and the deeper meaning of the cryptid as it relates to the environment; Heather Moser, who focuses on spooky tales from the region and diving into historical and genealogical records; and a virtual presentation from Ashley Hilt, who explores a wide variety of anomalous phenomena using a scientific scope to try to bridge the gap between the normal and the paranormal.
In addition, Cryptids of the Corn will be doing a live podcast.
A showing of the movie “Harry and the Hendersons” will be offered at 1 p.m. at the theater.
“We want to give people different options to keep them around all day,” Russell said.
For those attending, organizers hope they’ll learn information about some weirdness while having an enjoyable doing it.
“You never know when somebody is going to have their interest piqued on Bigfoot, the squonk, cryptids or the paranormal,” Fogle said.
For more information, visit www.squonkapalooza.com.
