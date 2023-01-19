Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.