JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pack up the party gear and head out of a day of music.
SongWorks will present its tailgate concert Saturday in First National Bank Pop Plaza parking lot at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The parking lot will open at 12:30 p.m. for tailgating with the concert to begin at 2 p.m.
Sam Coco, concert coordinator, said the idea for the tailgate concert came about when the pandemic hit in 2020 as a way for people to come together for a concert that would be outdoors.
“We did that concert in October when it was a bit cool, so we thought that August might provide some warmer weather and a chance for people to gather and have a good time before the concert and hear a mix of original and cover music that fits a party atmosphere,” he said.
Performers include Coco, Barry Poglein, Patti Dodson, Judy DeAngelo, Malcolm Crittenden, and Walt and Kathy Fieser.
“About 80% of it will be original music because the whole idea of SongWorks is to promote original music,” Coco said. “We also throw in songs that will be familiar to people.”
The opening song will feature all musicians performing Jimmy Buffett’s “Down at the Lah De Dah.”
“We’ll go individually and bounce it around with everybody getting their shot,” Coco said. “The fun thing about SongWorks is there are talented songwriters with all different styles, so here you’ll have a chance to hear six different styles.”
Space is limited to 19 parking spots and reservations are required by calling 814-535-5050.
If parking spots are sold out, extra space will be in the grassy area behind the parking lot.
Cost is $15 per vehicle, and Coco said that is reminiscent of drive-ins where you’d pack the car and go out for the evening.
"It's really kind of a deal trying to get people to bring friends and family," he said.
The event is bring your own food and beverages.
"It's a social time and a celebration of going into the end of summer and beginning of fall," Coco said. "We're encouraging people to come down for a fun afternoon to relax, kick back and enjoy themselves."
Those attending should bring lawn chairs.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will move inside to Bottle Works.
