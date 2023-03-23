SOMERSET, Pa. – Student actors and actresses at Somerset Area High School will stage “Seussical” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the high school, 645 S. Columbia Ave., Somerset.
“Seussical” tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge – not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Information:l www.sasd.us.
