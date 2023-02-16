JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Who says you have to leave Johnstown to experience fashion?
Camille’s House of Styles Salon and Boutique will present the sold-out Johnstown Fashion Week at 6 p.m. Saturday at Johnstown Welcome Center, 416 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Styles Salon and Boutique, said she’s participated in fashion weeks in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Baltimore, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, and she wondered why Johnstown didn’t have one.
“There are people who are doing these things, but there’s no outlet for it, so I decided to try my own,” she said. “I want to start a community of fashion.”
Taylor said getting the idea off the ground was met with some skepticism after she wrote a column in The Tribune-Democrat in November pitching her idea to hold a fashion week locally.
“At first, it was a little bit scary and I didn’t get good feedback,” she said.
“People didn’t believe that fashion could be here. They didn’t believe that anybody would pay attention to Cambria County as far as fashion. It made me step back a little bit, but the entrepreneur in me, the fashion person in me was like, ‘it was worth a try and let’s do it.’ ”
After making a Facebook post, Taylor said, she held a casting for models in November at Panera Bread in Richland Township to gauge interest.
“I picked a small space because I really didn’t think I was going to get very much traffic, but it was amazing,” she said.
“There were 154 people, six of them from Johnstown. The rest of them were from West Virginia, New York, Delaware, Huntingdon, Lancaster and Philadelphia. That inspired me to keep going.”
In December, Taylor said, she held a casting for designers.
“The designer call was at The Lounge Café, and I put out a post on Facebook asking them to bring three pieces to see what they could do,” she said. “I had some local people, and then I started to get designers from everywhere. Everything really came together.”
Taylor said 132 models will be featured in the show, and they will be a mix of men, women and two children of all sizes.
“A lot of them have done other fashion weeks, so they had an idea of what they’re supposed to do,” she said.
“I held a boot camp with 55 people where we trained. A part of fashion week is becoming a community of people, and it builds self-esteem and self-worth.”
Fashions from six designers and two boutiques will be showcased on the runway.
“I will be doing 27 pieces and the other designers will have anywhere from 10 to 15 pieces,” Taylor said.
“I will be doing the launch of my men’s line. I’ve been working on it for five years, and I’m really proud to be getting it off the ground and being able to showcase that.”
Nine professional photographers will be at the end of the runway photographing models.
“There will be a couple of screens and everything is going to look amazing,” Taylor said.
She said there is no specific theme for the show.
“We’re pulling people in with fashion so they can see a collection and know where to go to get that one-of-a-kind piece,” Taylor said.
Runway fashions will be available for purchase at the show.
“There’s so many price ranges that people will find something that works for them,” Taylor said.
Musial entertainment will be provided by local performers Nia Taylor, Ian Jeffreys and Syn Cohen.
“You need entertainment to take up the time between models dressing, so we’ll showcase not only designers, models and photographers, but musicians,” Taylor said.
In addition, fashion-related vendors will be on site selling their wares.
Taylor said the event is the launch of Johnstown Fashion Week and is only one show, but moving forward she has plans to make it a weeklong.
“A normal fashion week will be anything in the business, so if you’re a photographer, we’ll have a class where you can learn about photography, or a runway or marketing class along with smaller runway shows,” she said.
“All week, there will be day parties going on where you can network with people and learn the business of fashion.”
Taylor said she’s planning to have the weeklong Johnstown Fashion Week in September.
“We already have models reaching out and people wanting to be a part of it,” she said. “We’re going to start casting in March.”
For more information, visit www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
