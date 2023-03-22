You’ll find all the action this weekend on the ice.
The Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey exhibition game and fundraiser will be held Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. with the game to start at noon.
The event is an opportunity to see sled hockey in action during a game between the Sitting Bulls and a team of local celebrities and educators.
“This is our 13th year of doing a fundraiser like this and it’s raises most of our funds to help our program get through the year for providing ice and equipment for our players,” said Russ White, president and manager of the Sitting Bulls.
The Sitting Bulls will go up against Tony Martin and Caitlin Westerholm, of WJAC-TV; Jordan Tracy, of WTAJ-TV; Bo Moore, of WNTJ; Mike Stevens, of Forever Media Inc.; and Michael Carbonara, Cambria County judge candidate along with educators from Meyersdale, Forest Hills and Hollidaysburg Area school districts.
“The younger players ask their teachers to play,” White said. “The kids really enjoy playing against them, especially the teachers, because they get to interact in a different activity outside of school.”
Sled hockey follows all the same rules as USA Hockey, but the players sit on a hockey sled and use two specially designed sticks with picks on the end to propel themselves across the ice.
Sitting Bulls has two teams – a novice junior team for younger or less experiences players and an intermediate team for older and more experienced players.
The teams are composed of athletes from Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties.
“Many people don’t know this exists, so when they come and see it they’re just amazed at the ability of these players,” White said. “If we go to another ice house, the stand-up hockey teams will stand there and watch after their practice for like 20 (minutes) because they’ve never seen it either.”
This year the team has joined the Johnstown Tomahawks in holding a basket raffle Friday through Sunday.
Winners of the baskets will be drawn during the first intermission of Sunday’s Tomahawks’ game. Winners do not need to be present.
In addition, there will be a 50/50, a chuck-a-puck contest and a T-shirt sale.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support the association.
“There is absolutely no cost to the family to participate in this program,” White said.
“The sleds they use cost around $800. To outfit one player on our team is around $2,000, so the funds are very vital.”
He said the hope is that the game will spark an interest in others to join the team.
“There’s people who think they can’t participate, but if you have a disability you can come out and try it,” White said. “Any practice we have we allow anybody to come.”
Admission is a $5 donation and includes the chance for a door prize to win $500 and a free ticket to Sunday’s Johnstown Tomahawks’ game.
For more information, call 814-244-1729, or visit www.facebook.com/SittingBullsHockey or www.leaguelineup.com/sittingbulls.
