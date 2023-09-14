JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An authentic ethnic celebration of all things Slavic will highlight an area festival.
The Polacek Family Johnstown Slavic Festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot and the courtyard of the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The two-day festival will feature Slavic music, Slavic folk dance performances, homemade Slavic food, Slavic beer, educational speakers and ethnic vendors.
“The festival has grown in its eight years of existence because of the work of dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes,” said Barry Ritko, a member of the organizing committee.
“The Polacek family has come on board as a major benefactor, which will enable us to take the festival to new heights.”
He said the festival attracts large crowds each year.
“It keeps getting bigger and better, and more people are getting on to it,” Ritko said. “This is truly Slavic and about all the Balkan countries and that heritage.”
Performances will take place on the main stage in the Heritage Discovery Center parking lot and in the courtyard.
Main stage entertainment for Friday will include Jerry Intihar from 4:30 to 6 p.m., followed by Meraklije from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Jerry Grcevich Orchestra from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
From 4:30 to 6 p.m., Bronco Toter will entertain on the courtyard stage, followed by Jessica Schulte from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the main stage entertainment will feature Pittsburgh Slovak dancers from noon to 12:30 p.m.; Gypsy Stringz from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Gerdan from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Sarena from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; and Jeff Dermes and the Happy Slovenes from 7 to 9 p.m.
Courtyard performances will include Jessica Schulte from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Jim Vizzini from 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Bronco Toter from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; and Jacob Czarnek from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
“We want to bring in variety and bands that people haven’t heard play,” Ritko said. “We want that wow factor.”
Authentic Slavic food will be offered by Ace’s, Babcia’s Lunchbox, The Darlington Inn, Fredo’s Deli, Glencoe Gourmet, Klosky’s Cuisine, Life’s A Treat, Old World Catering, The Phoenix Tavern, St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, Steel City Chimney Cakes and William Penn Association.
Slavic beer will be available and include Sarajevsko Dark and Sarajevsko Lager (Bosnia); Primator, Pilsner Urquell and Czechvar (Czech Republic); and Zywiec, Zywiec Porter and Namyslow (Poland).
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. will offer its pilsner, which is made exclusively for the festival.
Juliska Jell-O shots, made from a mixture of slivovitz and Kruskovac, will be offered, as well as Slavic spirits and wine.
Slavic crafts will be available for sale, and a variety of organizations will be on hand to share information, including the William Penn Association, Johnstown Area Genealogical & Historical Society, the Cambria County Historical Society, Croatian Hall and First Catholic Slovak Union.
On Saturday, speakers will present related topics in the Discovery Center’s education center.
Members of Gerdan will share the traditional music of Ukraine from 1 to 2 p.m.
From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., John Righetti will present “Rusyns and Religion: The Splitting of the Rusyn Church in America.”
Robert Jerin will present “Genealogy Tips & Tricks” from 4 to 5 p.m.
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Jeremy Shearer from Stone Bridge Brewing Co. will give an educational lecture on the beer being offered at the festival. Participants will be able to sample each beer for a $10 fee.
“This is a unique festival, especially for someone who is not of the Slavic heritage who wants to taste our cuisine and listen to the music we enjoy,” Ritko said. “This is two days of fun.”
There is no admission fee.
The Heritage Discovery Center and Johnstown Children’s Museum will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Paid parking, which benefits the event, will be available in the Best Window & Door lot on Sixth Avenue, near Broad Street.
For more information, visit www.johnstownslavicfestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.