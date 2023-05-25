JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The varied sounds of saxophone music will resonate through an area venue at this performance.
The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series will present the Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet’s 50th anniversary program at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The quartet was formed in May 1973 to explore the wealth of literature written for such quartets. At that time, the members were students at Duquesne University, but they have kept the group together over the years.
The repertoire has expanded to include music from the Renaissance and classical offerings to ragtime and jazz, as well as original compositions written especially for the group.
The quartet is active locally, performing at various festivals, school concerts and evening recitals, as well as being heard on local radio stations.
The quartet consists of Marino Galluzzo, soprano saxophone; Mike Jacob, alto saxophone; Steve Ehrin, tenor saxophone; and Warren Yeckel, baritone saxophone.
Special guest musicians will be Deb Weible on drums and Bruce Wallace on string bass, who will assist the quartet in arrangements of jazz standards.
The program will consist of classical, popular and jazz music by composers such as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Richard Rodgers.
“It’s great to have a crowd-pleaser event with the music that a lot of people know,” said Kim Rauch, program director for The Grand Halle. “The arrangements are exciting, with some of them done by members of the quartet and others from the Hollywood Jazz Quartet. There’s a variety of styles and the familiarity of the pieces will be a real treat.”
While this will be the quartet’s first appearance at The Grand Halle, Ehrin has performed at the venue as a bassoonist in various Johnstown Symphony Orchestra ensembles.
“Having performed at The Grand Halle multiple times now, I think it’s a beautiful facility,” he said. “It’s expansively resonant, incredible for making music and best utilized by having a large audience in attendance. The more attendees in seats, the better we performers can control our sound.”
Rauch said the saxophone quartet will sound exceptional in The Grand Halle.
“It’s going to be beautiful, and instrumental music always sounds terrific in there,” he said. “I think people are going to walk out of a concert like that with a smile on their face from hearing standard tunes that are a part of American culture.”
The performance concludes the chamber concert series, which premiered with Maureen Conlon Gutierrez and Rodrigo Ojeda, a violin and piano duo, in January; the Penn State Glee Club in March; and organist Emily Roy in April.
“It’s been a concert season of growth for us,” Rauch said. “Audiences have been building as more and more people discover the dynamic experience of hearing classical and choral music in the Halle.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students, or $20 per series special ticket for those who purchase four or more tickets to the series.
They can be purchased in advance by calling 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com/concerts.
Tickets also will be available at the door.
