JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This holiday season, the Russell House will celebrate the Nutcracker at Christmas.
The festive display will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Moxham Renaissance Community Center, 538 Park Ave., in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
The theme, “Of Magic & Of Dreams – A Nutcracker Christmas” will feature Christmas trees that have been decorated with handcrafted ornaments.
“This is a way to bring people into the grand house and show it off, and it’s a place for community to meet,” said Debbie Crowder, board member with Moxham Renaissance.
The trees have been decorated by board members and community members.
“Some people who have done trees have done them for several years, and we also have some new people on board this year,” Crowder said.
Upon entering the foyer, guests will view “The Land of the Nutcrackers” by Darryl Buynack, Crowder and Keith Crenshaw.
Trees in the parlor will include “Revenge of the Rat King” by Sarah Tedich; “Mother Ginger” by Lolly Kennedy, Bea Edwards, Kathy Martin and Mary DeLaney; “Ballerina” by Stacy Polacek; “Pretty in Pink” by Debbie Crowder and Bev Wilson; “Waltz of the Flowers” by Jeff Eicher; and “Chai Tea and Tchaikovsky” by Cynde Smith.
The grand room will feature “Sugar Plum Fairy” by DJ and Amelia King; “Spun Sugar Angel” by Feathered Lane; “Ballet Slippers” by Johnstown Concert Ballet; “Clara Sleighs the Night Away” by Lolly Kennedy, Edwards, Martin and DeLaney; “Cherubs” by Polacek; “Land of the Sweets” by Susan M. Nickels and Margaret L. Abrams; and “Snow Queen/Snowflakes” by Gina Tanaka and Rita Redden.
The second floor will showcase “Candy Kingdom” by Janean Wheeler; “Reindeer” by Claudia Miller; “Puppeteer” by Nicki Bosley; “Ballerina” by Emily Gallagher; and “Candy Cane Dance” by Lou Ann Lees.
“All the trees are beautiful, and it took a lot of time, patience and creativity to do what they did,” Crowder said.
Exterior decorating was done by Buynack, Crowder, Bev Wilson and Crenshaw.
Other festivities include visiting with Santa Claus, performances by the Johnstown Concert Ballet, a Christmas movie area for children, a craft corner and sleigh rides through Moxham provided by Misty Haven Carriage Rides for a small fee.
Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
Musical entertainment will be featured both days.
A vendor marketplace will be featured on the second floor.
There also will be basket auction with more than 30 baskets and a baked goods sale.
“We hope people will experience the joy of Christmas,” Crowder said. “It’s a great time, and it is an opportunity for people to take a break from decorating their own homes and enjoy what others have done.”
The free event has been sponsored annually by Moxham Renaissance since 2000.
For more information, visit moxhamrenaissance.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
