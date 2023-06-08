Starting in Ohiopyle at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, runners will test their mettle in the annual Laurel Highlands Ultra Race, racing 70 miles mostly uphill through forests and meadows, over logs and other rugged terrain and finishing in Seward.
The competition is about as old as the trail it’s named after – the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail, spanning Westmoreland, Fayette, Cambria and Somerset counties – and attracts hundreds of people every year who attempt the demanding challenge.
“The LHU is a hard race,” competitor Brian Ayers said. “The LHU is also a special race. The race directors, the volunteers, its 40-plus-year history – it’s truly an epic race that’s legacy continues to grow year after year after year.”
He has run in the contest and volunteered at the aid stations along the path.
Ayers is originally from Rhode Island, but has lived in Ligonier for the past 15 years. During that time, he got to know former race director Tim Hewitt, who told him about the grueling competition.
“It’s a homegrown race that’s legendary in the region, scares most runners and puts a sparkle in the eye for the rest of us,” Ayers said.
Racers can run the entire length of the contest, which is actually 70.5 miles because of the starting point near the falls in Ohiopyle or a 50-kilometer version that starts near Garret Road in town and ends at the trailhead near state Route 31.
There are also team relay races for both challenges.
Racers have 22 hours to complete the entire trail and 10 hours to do so on the shorter route.
Co-race director Dann LG said in its 44th year, the Ultra has attracted a significant number of runners.
“It’s actually one of our largest signups we’ve had,” he said.
Two hundred people have signed up for the 70-mile race with 150 participating in the 50K, and there are 10 teams competing in the relay of each distance.
LG said he thinks a lot of people are drawn to the contest because it’s a point-to-point challenge and because the 70-mile length is unique.
Additionally, the Laurel Highlands Ultra is a Western States Endurance Run qualifying race – if runners finish under a certain time, they can get a lottery ticket to that race.
The Ultra began as the “ultra challenge” in the late 1970s when brothers Joe and Paul Butchko began using the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.
“The two brothers began running sections of the trail and soon decided to try and run the entire length in one day,” according to the LHU website.
“So they invited a few friends to join them and the race was born.”
For many years, the Butchkos organized the annual outing, but in 2000 for the 21st competition, Tim and Loreen Hewitt became race directors, and now LG and the others have taken the reins.
For more information, visit www.laurelultra.com/index.htm.
