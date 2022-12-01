JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Roxbury Bandshell will usher in the Christmas spirit at this celebration.
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance will kick off its holiday season with an event to thank patrons and contributors for their continued support of the bandshell.
The tree lighting, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at the pavilion along Franklin Street in the Roxbury section of Johnstown.
“As our community prepares for this beautiful holiday season, it would not be complete without the tree lighting ceremony at Roxbury Bandshell,” said Mary Borkow, president of the alliance. “We’ve been doing this annually since 2006, and it just puts everyone in a holiday mood, and we have hundreds of people who attend.”
The program, which typically lasts less than an hour, will feature Christmas music by Lux & Company, Chad Hutzell with Tay Foy and Natalie Ramos with Dan Becker.
Santa Claus will make a guest appearance to visit with children and hand out treats.
In addition, there will be caroling and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”
Complimentary cookies and hot chocolate will be provided.
Bandshell ornaments will be available for $10.
This year, a 40-foot spruce tree has been donated by Joe Kanuch, of Johnstown, in memory of Pat Stewart.
“It’s a fabulous tree,” Borkow said. “It’s incredible that we have these beautiful trees donated to us every year. We are so excited that we have this to offer to our community.”
As in years past, the tree is decorated by alliance members and is traditionally lit every evening until midnight during the holiday season and all day on Christmas. Exterior lighting on the bandshell will add a festive illumination.
“We’re hoping when people come down, they’ll also look at the magnificent bandshell structure and it’ll encourage them to contribute to the upkeep of it and attend additional events,” Borkow said.
For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the Roxbury Bandshell’s Facebook page.
The bandshell was built in 1939 as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration. Roxbury’s is the last one standing of the original 27 built.
Since its formation, the alliance has invested more than $600,000 to restore the bandshell. Organizers are raising funds for the completion of interior renovations that will allow for additional events as well as the creation of an endowment fund.
For more information, visit www.roxburybandshell.com.
