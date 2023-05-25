JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An area park will soon be filled with the sounds of music.
The 17th annual AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series will kick off Sunday and run Sundays through Sept. 10 at the Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
“We are so happy to announce that we have booked 15 Sunday concert shows that will be packed full of entertainment at this beautiful 84-year-old venue,” said Mary Borkow, president of the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance. “Because of our longtime sponsor, AmeriServ Financial, the concert series is free again to the public, and will boast a stellar lineup every Sunday afternoon this summer.”
The series will begin with its usual pre-Memorial Day slot on Sunday with feel-good music from Hard Rock, Koko & Joe at 3 p.m., followed by The Ole 97 – Johnny Cash Tribute at 5 p.m.
“We like to boast that we bring together good music, good friends and good vibes each and every Sunday afternoon,” Borkow said. “It has become a weekly place for Johnstowners and others to enjoy music and each other’s company.”
The concerts for the remainder of the summer will begin at 5 p.m., except for the season-ending concert on Sept. 10, which will begin at 3 p.m. There will be no concerts on Labor Day weekend.
“This area is loaded with great musical talent, and we try especially hard to ensure that our concert series schedule contains a wide variety of local and regional musicians who perform a great range of music,” Borkow said.
“Because of this unique venue, we are blessed that many of the performers approach us to get on our summer schedule.”
Concertgoers are encouraged to provide their own seating with lawn chairs and blankets.
Food will be available for purchase at each performance.
Throughout the series, concert hats, T-shirts and Roxbury Bandshell ornament bulbs will be available for purchase. There will also be 50/50 and raffle tickets at each concert.
Borkow said the concerts attract an average of 200 to 300 people each week.
“Every year our audience becomes larger,” Borkow said. “We hope people will come out and enjoy some, or all, of our summertime concerts. It really is a great and relaxing way to end a summer weekend.”
Proceeds will benefit the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance. To date, more than $600,000 has been invested into the Roxbury Bandshell preservation.
“People see how important this structure is and really want to support it,” Borkow said.
In case of inclement weather, a red flag will fly at the bandshell by 3:30 p.m., indicating that the Sunday concert has been canceled.
Information also will be posted on the Roxbury Bandshell Facebook page and website at www.roxburybandshell.com.
