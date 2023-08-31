JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – If the dock is rocking, come on in.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will hold its “Rock for the Dock” fundraiser event on Thursday at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with Jeff Perigo performing at 6 p.m., followed by The Platelets at 7 p.m. and The Rusty Shackles at 8:15 p.m.
The benefit concert is to raise funds to repair the facility’s loading dock so that it can be used as a stage.
“The courtyard is a wonderful space, and JAHA has held concerts there in the past, particularly before Peoples Natural Gas Park was completed in 2012,” said Patty Carnevali, president and CEO of JAHA.
“The loading dock makes a wonderful stage, but the concrete is in need of repair. This event is kicking off a fundraising effort to make those repairs.”
Singer/songwriter Jeff Perigo has been playing music since 1994 in the Johnstown, Indiana and Somerset areas, including acoustic or electric, classic rock, folk, blues, country rock and jam band.
The Platelets is a genre-crossing rock band from the Johnstown area that was formed in April 2016.
The lineup consists of Clint Sparling on vocals and guitar; Nate Jackson on lead guitar; Ron Jezeskie on bass; and Dylan Jackson on drums.
Their debut album, “Steelworker’s Soul,” released in August 2022, takes you on a journey that will leave you wanting more, and they’re working on a follow-up.
The Rusty Shackles have no shortage of inspiration for their original songs, which have become fan favorites in their home city of Johnstown.
Their lyrics are a unique mix of no-holds-barred criticisms of modern culture and society and darkly humorous anecdotes about life as gigging musicians and good timers.
The three bands have performed at the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
“These three acts are some of Johnstown’s finest, and they are coming together to help us raise money for this event,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for JAHA. “It will be a great way to start the Labor Day holiday weekend.”
A 50/50 will be held.
Island Cuisine will on site selling food. There also will be a bar. Identification must be shown to purchase alcohol.
Event sponsors are Bud Light and Elias Painting.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance or at the door.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
