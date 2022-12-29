JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Welcome 2023 at a citywide, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve event that will provide family-friendly activities.
Celebration Johnstown will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Central Park and throughout downtown Johnstown.
The free event will feature musical entertainment, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, food and beverages, animated Christmas displays and fireworks.
“This started in 2009, and it’s just a way for Johnstown to usher in the new year,” said Rose Howarth, co-chairwoman of the event, along with Johnstown City Council member Marie Mock.
“There are people we see who come year after year and they enjoy being able to get out.
“We also have a lot of visitors in town at that time of the year, so it gives them something to do.”
She said the event continues to grow and attract people to the downtown.
“We see a lot of families, and it’s a wide spectrum of people from all areas of town, not just the city,” Howarth said.
“There’s no charge, so it’s something good to do, especially this time of year after spending our budget on Christmas.”
‘Variety of music’
Bands will play jazz, polka, oldies, rock ‘n’ roll, Irish, bluegrass, Americana and feel-good songs.
“There’s a variety of music to attract people of all ages,” Howarth said.
Children’s entertainment will include a magician, Irish dancing, face-painting, clowns, storytelling, crafts and photo opportunities.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the Christmas Tree @ Central Park will feature its animated light show throughout the evening.
New Year’s Eve visitors can travel to Christmases past by viewing animated displays from Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St.
Entertainment venues will be located at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St.; Franklin Street United Methodist Church, 510 Locust St.; Cambria County Library, 248 Main St.; and Visit Johnstown, 416 Main St.
Jazz in Your Face will entertain from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
Cambria County Library will host clowns Moonbeam and Razzel & Dazzle from 6 to 8 p.m.; face-painting, crafts and storytelling from 6 to 9 p.m.; Bob Beatty magic show from 6 to 6:30 p.m.; and Rosie and the Jammers from 7:30 to 9:40 p.m.
Strings and Bellow will perform in the sanctuary at Franklin Street United Methodist Church from 6 to 7 p.m.; The Rusty Shackles from 7 to 8 p.m.; and Whiskey River Panhandlers from 8:15 to 9:40 p.m. The Master Puppets will entertain in the church hall from 6 to 6:30 p.m.; and Irish Pretenders and Ellory Dabbs and Shannon Booth, Irish dancers, from 7 to 8 p.m.
At Visit Johnstown, Tom Katz will perform from 6 to 7 p.m.; Hard Rok, KoKo & Joe from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; and Bo Moore from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m.
Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at most venues.
Carriage rides will be provided by Misty Haven Carriage Rides, of Davidsville, for a nominal fee. Loading and unloading will take place on Franklin and Locust streets.
Fireworks to light up sky
The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show lighting up the night sky at 9:50 p.m. from Prospect Hill.
“There’s not a bad spot to see the fireworks in town,” Howarth said.
“All the entertainment stops and everyone comes out to see the fireworks.”
She said Celebration Johnstown has become a tradition for people, who look forward to it each year.
“People enjoy the entertainment and the different venues,” Howarth said.
“It’s a great event for downtown, and now that we have so many more businesses and restaurants, they’re able to take advantage of the crowd.”
Community-based celebration
She said those attending this year’s event will experience a comfortable, fun and community-based celebration.
“Johnstown is a great place to live and raise a family, so hopefully for someone who is experiencing it for the first time that night, they will feel that,” Howarth said.
Celebration Johnstown is organized by the West End Improvement Group, Roxbury Civic Group, Moxham Neighborhood Watch and Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
Sponsors for the event include Croatian Hall, Concurrent Technologies Corp., EADS Group, Sheetz, JWF Industries, Wessel & Co., 1st Summit Bank, Alma Lodge, Am-Slo Social Club, William L. Aurandt Auto Sales, Carpenter Financial Services, Family Dentistry Associates, Gohn Enterprises LLC, Harris Funeral Home, Johnstown Housing Authority, Somerset Trust Co., Krouse Automotive, LB Pipe and Rosie and the Jammers.
For more information, visit Celebration Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Celebration-Johnstown-1462395043986029.
