JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This concert will bring the hard-hitting sounds of progressive rock and metal.
Dream Theater will present its “Dreamsonic 2023” tour, with special guests Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders, at 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Dream Theater is progressive metal band that formed in 1985.
They have released 15 studio albums, with its second album “Images and Words,” its highest- selling release, reaching No. 61 on the Billboard 200 chart.
The albums, “Awake” and “Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence” also entered the charts at No. 32 and No. 46, and each received critical acclaim.
Dream Theater’s fifth album, “Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory” was ranked No. 95 in the October 2006 issue of Guitar World magazine’s list of the Greatest 100 Guitar Albums of All Time. It also ranked as the 15th Greatest Concept Album in March 2003 by Classic Rock Magazine.
“A View from the Top of the World” was released in 2021, and in its release week hit No. 1 on the Current Hard Music chart, No. 2 on the Current Rock Albums chart and debuted at No. 52 on the Billboard 200.
“The band has been around for quite some time, I remember having their cassette tape back in the ’80s and listening to them as a kid,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena. “They’re a band that has a loyal fan base, and they’ve progressed throughout their career from the rock metal landscape in the late ’80s into a band that’s really known as a leader in that progressive heavy metal genre.”
Dream Theater has sold more than 12 million records worldwide, and has received three Grammy Award nominations, including winning Best Metal Performance in 2022.
Along with Queensryche and Fates Warning, Dream Theater has been referred to as one of the “big three” of the progressive metal genre, responsible for its development and popularization.
“Anybody who is a fan of rock and metal music and guitar musicianship will find something to like in Dream Theater,” Mearns said. “They are incredible musicians and they’ve earned their staying power in the genre by having top-notch musicianship.”
He said Dream Theater is a new genre of show for the arena.
“It’s a different type of metal than some of the recent rocks shows that we’ve had, and that’s in keeping with what we’re trying to do and make sure there’s a nice diversity of artists and music that comes through the building,” Mearns said.
He added that Devin Townsend will bring a heavy metal, hard rock sound with a progressive element.
“That distinguishes him from a lot of other artists in the genre,” Mearns said.
Animals As Leaders are described as an instrumental progressive rock band.
“They are in the alternative landscape,” Mearns said.
He said all three acts pride themselves on having a high level of musicianship and bring an interesting approach to their songs.
“We’re looking for a great response from the local headbangers and heavy metal music community,” Mearns said. “Anybody who is a fan of classic hard metal bands all the way through more modern things should come out and support shows like this at the area and have a great night of rock.”
Tickets start at $39.75.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office.
For more information, call 814-536-5156 or visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
