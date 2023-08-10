PORTAGE, Pa. – Portage Area Summerfest promises to bring the fun with music, food and activities.
The 31st event will be held Friday through Sunday at Crichton McCormick Park, 100 Memorial Way, Portage.
Festival hours will be from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The festival will feature music, car, truck and motorcycle shows, a parade, a 5K race, basket raffle, children’s activities, a K-9 demonstration, games, and food and craft vendors.
“It started out as a small centennial celebration in the ’80s, and it’s grown exponentially into being one of the biggest family-oriented festivals in the whole region with activities for everybody to do,” said Duaine Detrick, Summerfest board member.
On Friday, the festival will feature food booths, handmade craft vendors, children’s games and inflatable rides with entertainment provided by The Platelets at 5 p.m. and Beatlemania Magic – A Tribute to The Beatles at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Portage will sponsor a 5K race. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the starting line at the football field.
Activities will begin at 11 a.m. and include food and craft booths, children’s games and bingo.
Returning for a second year will be the tuner car, tuck and motorcycle show, presented by TeamBaker, that will begin at 11 a.m.
“Last year was the first time we did it and it was received very well,” Detrick said.
Registration fee is $5.
A parade will start at 2 p.m. and march down Main Street.
The Home Depot Kids Workshop and Intermediate Unit 8 STEM Games and Robots will be available from 2 to 6 p.m.
Entertainment for Saturday will feature The Frick Brothers at noon; Elvis Presley impersonator Kelly Hylton’s ’50s show at 12:30 p.m.; Giants of Science at 2:30 p.m.; “The Voice” contestant Jimmy Mowery at 3 p.m.; Elvis Presley impersonator Kelly Hylton’s ’50s show at 5:30 p.m.; Long Road Home at 6 p.m.; and Shades of June at 7:30 p.m.
Events on Sunday will begin with the Portage Rotary Club hosting its pancake and sausage breakfast.
One of the main attractions of the festival is the antique and classic car cruise, hosted by East Hills Kiwanis Club of Johnstown, beginning at 10 a.m.
“This is a big deal and has been there since the very beginning of Summerfest,” Detrick said. “People look forward to it and expect it. We attract hundreds of vehicles from a large area.”
There is a $5 registration fee.
Entertainment on Sunday will include Felix & The Hurricanes at 11:30 a.m.; Jim Koban at 1 p.m.; Three of Hearts at 3 p.m.; Bazooka Joe Acoustic at 4 p.m.; and Freebird – Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band at 6 p.m.
“We have a wide variety of local, regional and national entertainment,” Detrick said. “We’re getting such positive feedback from the music lineup this year. Our goal is to have something for everybody’s musical taste, whether you like oldies, country, rock or dance music.”
Proceeds benefit Crichton McCormick Park and the Portage Area Joint Recreation Commission.
“We hope people will come put and support the event so it continues,” Detrick said.
Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs because seating is limited.
Admission and parking are free.
Pets are not permitted in the park.
For a complete list of events or to volunteer, visit www.portageareasummerfest.com.
