PORTAGE, Pa. – Portage Area Summerfest promises to bring summer fun with food, music and activities.
The 30th event will be held Friday through Sunday at Crichton McCormick Park, 100 Memorial Way, Portage.
Festival hours will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The family-oriented festival will feature music, car, truck and motorcycles shows, a parade, a 5K race, a golf tournament, basket raffle, children’s activities, games and food and craft vendors.
Duaine Detrick, Summerfest committee member, said organizers are eager to bring the festival back to its three-day event, following a one-day event last year and cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We have new committee members, and everybody is very excited and willing to make this happen,” he said. “As far as the public goes, the excitement is just really going crazy. People are so happy that it’s coming back as the three-day Summerfest.”
On Friday, the festival will feature food booths, handmade craft vendors, children’s games and bounce rides and entertainment provided by Night Train at 5 p.m. and Undercover at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Portage will sponsor a 5K race. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the starting line at the football field.
Activities will begin at 11 a.m. and include food and craft booths, children’s games and bingo.
New this year will be a tuner car, tuck and motorcycle show, presented by TMiller Media, that will begin at 11 a.m.
“This will attract a new audience to the festival,” Detrick said. “I know it will do well and people will get to see these supped-up cars, trucks and motorcycles, and that’s kind of neat.”
Registration fee is $5.
A parade will start at 2 p.m. and march down Main Street and Johnson Avenue.
The Home Depot Kids Workshop will be available from 2 to 6 p.m.
Entertainment for Saturday will feature Denise Baldwin at noon, Elvis Presley impersonator Kelly Hylton’s ’50s show at 1 p.m., Tombstone at 3 p.m., Ben & Two Ricks at 3 p.m., Elvis Presley impersonator Kelly Hylton’s ’60s and ’70s show at 5:30 p.m., Moore & Moore at 6 p.m. and Ridgemont High at 7:30 p.m.
Events on Sunday will begin with a church service, and the Rotary Club will host its pancake and sasuage breakfast.
A golf tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. at Maple Crest Golf Course, 350 Golf Course Road.
One of the main attractions of the festival is the antique and classic car cruise, which is being coordinated by East Hills Kiwanis, to begin at 10 a.m.
“The car cruise is a major draw, and if the weather in nice, we can easily get 300 cars,” Detrick said.
There is a $5 registration fee.
Entertainment on Sunday will include Shades of June at 11 a.m., Jim Koban at 1 p.m., Three of Hearts at 3 p.m., Bazooka Joe Acoustic at 4 p.m. and The Fabulous Hubcaps at 6 p.m.
“We look for a variety of music, and want to have something for everybody’s musical taste,” Detrick said.
Proceeds will benefit Crichton McCormick Park.
“We have activities and entertainment for the whole family, and there’s something for everybody to do,” Detrick said.
“The festival has grown quite a bit over the years to the point that it’s become one of the premier events in the region, and the park is a gorgeous setup to have a festival.”
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs because seating is limited.
Admission and parking are free.
Pets are not permitted in the park.
For a complete list of events, visit www.portageareasummerfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.