JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Most mornings, you can find local photographer Clyde Williams perched on his chair at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy with camera in hand, waiting for God’s creatures to fly over.
“I just sit there in my chair relaxing, waiting for the eagles to fly up from Hinckston Run,” he said. “It blesses me when I’m able to capture that stuff. I like showing God’s nature with pictures.”
Williams will have a collection of wildlife photographs on display throughout the month of February at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
“What you see is what you get,” he said of his work.
“I reached out to him to be part of the show celebrating Black History Month,” said Norman Ed, local artist and program organizer, who added that he’s looking forward to seeing Williams’ handiwork.
Williams also has displayed his photographs at Bottle Works in Cambria City.
Williams, 82, has been photographing birds in flight and animals on the ground for more than 27 years. He was a freelance photographer for The Tribune- Democrat for more years than he can remember.
“You’ve got to have patience,” he said. “That’s what I’m all about.”
Patience paid off one day when he snapped photos of two rare albino deer in Westmont.
“The guy let me sit out on his porch and I captured them coming out of the woods,” Williams said. The image was later turned into a postcard, he said.
His photographs include golden eagles, a woodpecker with eggs, an osprey in flight with a fish in its talons and foxes in Brownstown. He is careful to keep the foxes at a distance.
“There was a whole family of foxes,” Williams said. “I sit in my car so they can’t attack me.”
Williams credits retired The Tribune-Democrat photographer Pete Vizza with teaching him the craft.
“He took the time to take me out and show me how to capture photos of people,” Williams said. Those lessons, he said, helped him when photographing weddings.
Williams also credits The Tribune-Democrat staff photographers John Rucosky and Todd Berkey with helping polish his skills.
Williams is a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Johnstown, where he is chairman of deacon ministries.
Williams has battled cancer and diabetes and still considers himself blessed. He will continue shooting wildlife photographs as long as he is able.
“It’s all about spreading the word of God through pictures,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.