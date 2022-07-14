CRESSON, Pa. – A musical experience awaits people at Cresson Lake Playhouse.
PennCrest Bank Music Fest will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
The fundraising event will be staged in the outdoor performing space behind the barn theater.
“Two years ago, we received a grant to build an outdoor pavilion, and once we had that, we realized our outdoor space wasn’t something we were utilizing to its fullest,” said Tara Brodish, Cresson Lake Playhouse’s board secretary. “We had the idea to build an outdoor stage to do some more outdoor performances. Having a music fest is a great way to get other people to come and see the playhouse who might not be interested in seeing a play or musical.”
Musical acts include Walt & Jackie, at 2 p.m.; Full Kilt, at 3:45 p.m.; Bo & Tucker Moore, at 5:15 and 7:30 p.m.; Felix and the Hurricanes, at 6 p.m.; and Band of Eden, at 8:15 p.m.
Walt & Jackie were voted “Simply the Best” entertainers in Johnstown, and are an acoustic duo known for their covers and engaging original songs.
Full Kilt combines traditional foot-stomping tunes with driving rock rhythms and vocals. The band’s specialty is taking rock songs and “Celticfying” them.
Bo & Tucker Moore features a father-and-son acoustic duo. Bo Moore has been performing acoustic guitar professionally in western and central Pennsylvania for over a decade. They will provide music in between sets as the bands switch out.
Felix and the Hurricanes have performed together for 30 years using spontaneity and the fine art of showing audiences a good time. They never use set lists and go by the vibe from the crowd moving from covers to originals, from blues rock, southern, classic and country.
While the newest group of the four headliners, Band of Eden has a style so smooth you would think they’ve been performing together for decades. They perform covers as well as premiering new works.
“We’re trying to offer a variety of genres so it would appeal to all audiences,” Brodish said.
Proceeds will benefit playhouse operations.
“We’ll use this to fund next year’s season,” Brodish said. “Once we know how much money we’ve raised, that helps us with the budgeting process so we know what types of shows and musicals we can offer.”
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Cash only.
In addition, there will be rip tickets and a 50/50.
The music fest will be held rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
“We want to showcase what we offer at Cresson Lake Playhouse for new patrons so they can see our grounds and the talent we could potentially have at a later performance,” Brodish said. “We want people to feel familiar with the space so they’ll come back and see us during the regular season. For people who support us all year long, we hope to offer them something different than what they see normally.”
Overflow parking and shuttle transportation will be available from 1:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College from parking lot No. 6.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.
To purchase tickets, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
