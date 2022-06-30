WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Borough plans to mark its 125th anniversary from Friday through Sunday with a weekend full of events that includes live music, outdoor tournaments and the borough’s biggest parade in decades.
The event’s organizers are anticipating that up to 15,000 people, including many former Windber residents, will turn out for a three-day event that will include a 5K walk/run, a car cruise-in and the crowning of a quasquicentennial king and queen.
“We’re excited,” said borough administrative assistant Robin Gates, one of four local residents co-chairing the event’s planning committee.
“We’ve heard from a lot of people who are planning their reunions around the event.”
The 10-member group started planning the event a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic was forcing many groups to modify or cancel their events.
The event started small, but has “skyrocketed” since, thanks to support from 24 local businesses and community organizations who sponsored an ever-growing list of events, according to fire Chief Anson Bloom, who is also an event co-chair with Mayor Mike Thomas and resident Patty Adamczyk.
“The community really got behind it,” Gates said.
That includes event partners such as Windber Area School District, Windber Fire Department and local veterans’ groups.
The Windber Rambler Lettermen’s Club, including Windber Area athletic director Steve Slatcoff, organized a three-on-three basketball tournament at Delany Field at 9 a.m. Saturday, while the school district’s track program is raising money through the 5K walk/run, which is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday at Windber Recreation Park.
Windber Area schools’ cheering program organized a historical scavenger hunt set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Gates said. The scavenger hunt is one of several events aimed at getting visitors to explore the town and its businesses, Gates added.
Bloom acknowledged many of those businesses were hurt by the pandemic.
“This event is a chance to help them out,” he said. “It’s a chance to bring everybody together, celebrate our town and move forward.”
The fire department is partnering with the committee on the parade, set to begin at noon Saturday, which will run from Windber Area High School at 2301 Graham Ave. to Ninth Street. Children are being invited to enter by registering with an entry form and decorating their bikes for a chance to win contest ribbons.
Millie Molnar, a 96-year-old Windber native who was the borough’s “Easter Bunny” for 50 years, will serve as the parade’s guest of honor.
Windber Area Visioning Experience (WAVE) will host a car cruise-in downtown from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
From Friday through Sunday, Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road, will serve as a hub for many of the activities.
At least 40 craft vendors and 18 food vendors will line the park, including local authors and artists – among them well-known puzzle creator Joseph Burgess, who will hand-sign his creations and raffle off several prints of Windber artwork during the weekend.
Children’s games and activities will also be set up at the park, including laser tag, face-painting and inflatable bounce houses.
On Saturday and Sunday, park admission will be $2 per person or $10 per carload – proceeds from which will be used to support local first responders, Gates said.
Nine bands will perform over the weekend, including Cambria County-born country artist Josh Gallagher as the headliner.
To prevent overflow parking at Windber Rec, a shuttle service will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Windber Stadium to the park.
Sunday’s events will include the opening of a time capsule that was sealed 25 years ago during Windber’s 100th anniversary.
Following a performance by Giants of Science, StarFire Corp. will present a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. at Windber Recreation Park.
“We’re ready to get the ball rolling this weekend,” Bloom said, “and we’re hoping the weather holds up so that everyone in town is successful and has a great time.”
Registration information for all of the outdoor competitions is being posted on the event’s website at windberborough125.com.
