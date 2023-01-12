Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. S winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.