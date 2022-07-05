JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The history of Northern Cambria will be commemorated at this festival.
The sixth annual Northern Cambria Regional Heritage Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday along Philadelphia Avenue in downtown Northern Cambria.
The event will feature food and craft vendors, musical entertainment, children’s activities and fireworks.
“This was started as a project to give back to the community, so we decided to do a heritage festival and promote it toward local businesses and local opportunities,” said Matt Barczak, the executive director of Northern Cambria Community Development Corp., which plans the festival. “We also want to honor the heritage of the northern part of Cambria County.”
The festival will have more than 100 vendors lining Philadelphia Avenue, including businesses, civic organizations, churches, craftsmen and food sellers.
Featured entertainment will include DJ Tommy Gunnz providing music throughout the day; “Hats Off to America!” Ray Owen at noon; Penns Manor Area High School majorettes at 1 p.m.; Northern Cambria Community Band at 1:30 p.m.; Keystone Regiment at 2:30 p.m.; the Rocket Blasters from 3 to 5 p.m.; Keystone Regiment at 3:45 p.m.; “Hats Off to America!” Ray Owen at 4:30 p.m.; Michael Christopher Band from 5 to 8:30 p.m.; and Giants of Science from 9 p.m. to midnight.
“We’re looking to offer a variety of music and entertainment,” Barczak said.
A fireworks show will light up the night sky at 9:45 p.m.
“The fireworks are a big draw and historically have gotten larger each year with attendance,” Barczak said. “We get a steady crowd all day, and then into the night we get more people with the bands and fireworks.”
In keeping with the region’s rich history, the festival also will showcase vintage photos and a memorabilia display on the area at the event’s welcome tent.
A Kid’s Zone will feature a children’s battle of the barrel contest, games, a bounce house, an obstacle course and sand and aqua art.
To kick off the festival, Hope Fire Company will host a car cruise at 6 p.m. Friday along Philadelphia Avenue.
Proceeds from the event will be used to help fund next year’s festival.
“This is a good community event with great crafts, food and entertainment, and we hope people will enjoy it,” Barczak said. “We go all out with it and try to make a great event for anybody who wants to attend.”
There is no admission fee. For more information, call 814-948-4444 or visit www.facebook.com/ncheritagefest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.