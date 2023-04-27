BOSWELL, Pa. – Student actors and actresses at North Star High School will stage “Oklahoma!” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 400 Ohio St., Boswell.
The musical is set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in 1906, when cattlemen and farmers were fighting over fences and water rights. “Oklahoma!” tells the story of a feisty farm girl, Laurey Williams, and her courtship by two rival suitors, charming cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister farmhand Jud Fry.
As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to carve out a life together in a brand-new state, but the road to love is as bumpy and fraught with all the dangers and excitement of the time.
A musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land, “Oklahoma!” unforgettable score includes “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “I Cain’t Say No!” and the exhilarating title song, “Oklahoma!”
Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for seniors, military and students.
Information: 814-629-6651.
