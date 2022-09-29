JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The fall season will be filled with the sounds of music in downtown Johnstown.
The Tuesday Noon Recital Series will resume Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown, and it will feature a program of varied musical genres.
"We try to offer programs that people will enjoy, but also recognize it's of good quality and we're truly bringing a cultural opportunity to downtown Johnstown at an usual time," said George Fattman, task force chairman.
"For some people, this is their only opportunity to attend a concert where they can hear good music and have a nice lunch."
Jeffrey Pannebaker will open the series on Tuesday. He will present an organ recital to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the church’s Skinner organ.
A highlight of the recital will be a Johann Sebastian Bach setting of "Ein Feste Burg." The program will also present the work of two Black composers, American Florence Price and Nigerian Fela Sowande.
A native of Altoona, Pannebaker received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Penn State University, a master’s degree in sacred music from Wittenberg University and master of arts and doctor of philosophy degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.
He served First Lutheran Church from 1974 until 1988 when he became director of music at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Silver Spring, Maryland.
In 2018, he became organist at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
"He's a very careful musician and well-regarded," Fattman said.
"He's coming back to play and it has been a number of years, so it's kind of a homecoming for him. We really wanted to open with him."
On Oct. 11, Take Two – Russ and Donna Miller will perform.
The Hancock, Maryland, duo play numerous instruments and sing a wide range of popular music.
Donna Miller was primarily a drummer with country and swing bands.
Russ Miller's early instruction by U.S. Army Band leader and composer Thomas F. Darcy led to a spot as trumpet soloist in the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra.
"He likes to walk up and down the aisle playing his trumpet and getting everybody to sing along," Fattman said.
"They are still kids at heart and it'll be very entertaining."
The couple have performed throughout the mid-Atlantic region.
The Oct. 18 concert will feature the ambient music duo of Alex Price on guitar and Michael Garbett on vibraphone in what they call Resolute Vibration.
Price, a Richland Township native, has toured the world as a violinist on Cunard Line's Queen Mary II. He is on the faculty of Duquesne University and plays the viola in the Johnstown and Altoona symphonies, and fretted instruments in the Erie Philharmonic.
Garbett, who is a percussionist, lives in Pittsburgh and began his professional career in 2015 with the Inner Urge. He performs with the Biscuits, King Catfish and The Steeline, the drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"They are off and running and they're incredibly talented," Fattman said.
"It is the most relaxing music I have ever hear."
The series will conclude Oct. 25 with tenor Joshua Rinaman entertaining.
He is a student at Pitt-Johnstown, majoring in musical arts theater and production.
Rinaman sings in the Johnstown Symphony Chorus and the First Lutheran Church choir.
He has also appeared in musical productions at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center and Cresson Lake Playhouse.
"He has a lovely tenor voice and this will be a good opportunity for him," Fattman said.
A light lunch will follow each program.
There is no fee to attend the concerts.
Funding for the series is provided by contributions from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
For more information, call 814-536-7521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.