SUMMERHILL, Pa. – This festival will leave you feeling crafty.
The New Germany Festival of Arts and Crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at New Germany Grove, 1335 New Germany Road, Summerhill.
The festival has become known for its homemade crafts, and is the major fundraiser for Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Department.
“The festival has grown over the years to be one of the biggest festivals around,” said Mary Lou Schrift, craft coordinator. “We’ve had tremendous crowds in the last couple of years.”
This year, there will be 155 crafters and food vendors, with 25 of them as new additions.
“Crafters are coming from all over Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland and Virginia,” Schrift said. “This is a juried show and we put an emphasis on quality and craftsmanship. We are always looking for diversity and something new to bring in to the show. The crowds like to see new and fresh ideas.”
Returning festival favorites include primitives, woodcrafts, decorative painting, pottery, photography, handwoven baskets, candles, soap, hand-painted gourds, silk and dried florals, wreaths, jewelry and homemade greeting cards.
New offerings include wooden flags, jams, fishing lures, hand-knitted felt purses, rope bowls, mug rugs, chainsaw carvings, bird houses, Celtic-inspired leaf masks and repurposed antiques.
“Many of the items are one-of-a-kind and unique,” Schrift said.
Specialty food vendors will be selling elk and beef jerky, fudge, honey, iced coffee, maple syrup, smoothies, handmade chocolates, cookies, sauerkraut, handcrafted salad dressings and sauces, kettle corn, dip mixes, ice cream, fresh brewed spring water iced tea and braided German pretzels.
As part of the festival, two local farms will be on hand. Pisarski Farms will have mums, pumpkins, gourds and mini straw bales, and Benshoff Farms will offer a large selection of homegrown produce.
Entertainment for Saturday will include John Stiffler from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by The Dillions from 2:15 to 5 p.m. On Sunday, The Evergreens will entertain from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by Whiskey River Panhandlers from 2:15 to 5 p.m.
Children’s activities include face painting, glitter tattoos, handmade jewelry and hair accessories and a caricature artist. Razzle and Dazzle will amuse festival goers from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Firefighters, auxiliary members and volunteers cook up food throughout the festival. The menu will feature a barbecue chicken dinner, homemade ham pot pie and chicken noodle soup, roast beef sandwiches, fresh-cut fries, hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage, kielbasa, pizza, gobs, fresh-baked cinnamon rolls and funnel cakes.
“There’s something for everyone at this festival,” Schrift said. “It’s a good way to kick off the fall season and to start your Christmas shopping.”
Admission is free, but there will be a $2 parking fee, which benefits the fire company.
No pets will be allowed on festival grounds.
For more information, visit www.newgermanyartsandcrafts.com.
