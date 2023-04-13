JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A thrilling reading experience awaits youngsters at the 14th annual Children’s Book Festival at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The two-day festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Presented by The Learning Lamp and 1st Summit Bank, the festival is geared toward children from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
The annual event connects top-selling, nationally acclaimed authors and illustrators with area children.
The festival’s goal is to provide a quality, interactive literacy experience.
The theme is “Bedtime Stories,” and children are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite pajamas.
Each child who attends will receive a free, age-appropriate book from First Book, a national reading bank.
“Kids find reading a chore, so the whole point is to get that idea out of their heads,” said Kerri Belardi, book festival organizer and director of communications for The Learning Lamp.
“Reading should be an adventure and something that they want to do because books can take you anywhere.”
She said the festival is an opportunity for children to establish a love of books and reading.
“The festival is geared at getting families engaged in the reading process, with parents reading to kids and then kids developing into readers on their own,” Belardi said.
The festival was made possible through grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and its regional partner Community Partnerships (RC&D).
One of the headlining authors will be Bruce Hale, an award-winning author and illustrator who has written and illustrated more than 70 books for children.
His titles range from picture books such as the “Clark the Shark” series and “Snoring Beauty” to a middle-grade series that includes “Chet Gecko Mysteries,” “Class Pets” and the “Monstertown Mysteries.”
Hale will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a book-signing at 2:45 p.m.
At 12:15 p.m. Sunday, he will have an author’s presentation. At 1 p.m., he will hold a book-signing, followed by a writing and illustration workshop at 2:30 p.m.
Also in attendance will be Janet Tashjian, a nationally and regionally known author of many best-selling middle-grade books, including the “My Life as a Book” series, “Einstein the Class Hamster” and “Sticker Girl.”
Accompanying her will be her son, Jake Tashjian, who illustrated “Einstein the Class Hamster” and the “My Life as a Book” series, which focuses on teaching children with reading disabilities vocabulary words in a fun and entertaining way.
The Tashjians will have an author’s presentation at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, followed by a book-signing at 1 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m., they will offer a writing and illustration workshop.
At 10:30.m. Sunday, the Tashjians will give a presentation, followed by a book-signing at 11:15 a.m.
Keith Graves, an award-winning author and illustrator of many picture books for children, will also be on hand.
His titles include “Chicken Big,” “Frank was a Monster Who Wanted to Dance,” “Puppy!” and “The Monsterator.”
His middle-grade novel, “The Orphan of Awkward Falls,” is a spooky tale that is funny and loaded with creepy illustrations.
Graves also is co-president of the animation studio GraveRobber Productions.
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, he will give an author’s presentation. At 11:15 a.m., he will hold a book-signing, followed by a writing and illustration workshop at 12:45 p.m.
Graves will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by a book-signing at 2:45 p.m.
Music will fill the festival as Mr. Boom Boom, of Music Play Patrol, takes the main stage.
His musical take on storytelling through the beat of a drum will have youngsters and parents drumming, clapping and dancing.
Musical storytelling will be offered at 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on both days of the festival.
“We have a wide range from picture books to middle-school grades, and it will hit every child from pre-school to grade six, which is who the festival is focused on,” Belardi said.
“We also want kids to relate to the authors and illustrators, where they can see themselves in them and know there’s all these possibilities out there.”
Throughout the weekend, there will be 12 local and regional author tables set up, where attendees will be able to meet authors and purchase books.
There will be themed arts and crafts activities, a new and used book sale and food trucks.
Returning is the bookmark contest, which will feature hand-drawn creations made from crayons, markers or paint by pupils in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
Festivalgoers will be able to vote for their favorites. Winners in each age bracket will receive a basket full of age-appropriate books.
“We asked children to replicate and show us their favorite bedtime story on a bookmark,” Belardi said.
She said each year festival organizers typically receive between 800 to 1,000 bookmarks.
“You can always tells when a kid is there with their family because they bring everybody around and point to the bookmark they made,” Belardi said.
“All the family members gush over it.”
She said the festival receives positive feedback from parents who appreciate that it exposes their children to award-winning authors and illustrators.
“We’re able to bring them into town and put on this festival as a free event, and that’s huge with a lot of our families,” Belardi said.
“We try to make everything accessible to everybody.”
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.thelearninglamp.org and click on the “For Families” tab.
The festival’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/CBFJohnstown.
