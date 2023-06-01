JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This show will have audiences in hysterics over the zany misadventures of five nuns.
Mountain Playhouse will present the musical comedy “Nunsense” Thursday through Sunday at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
Curtain times are 2 p.m. Thursday; 2 and 8 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday.
“The No. 1 reason we chose this is because it has been an audience favorite, and we haven’t done it in a while,” said Joe Domencic, the show’s production coordinator and music director. “We want to bring something to our audiences that is filled with laughter, great songs and a lot of silliness. This is a complete and fun escape from what can be a difficult world, and it’s as funny as ever.”
When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, they are in dire need of funds for the burials.
The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”
Here we meet Rev. Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz and comic surprises, the show has become an international phenomenon.
The production features a cast of five comprised of professional and local actors, including Kate Davis as Sister Mary Regina, Mother Superior; Tamara Gindlesperger Fisher as Sister Mary Hubert; Janet Dickinson as Sister Robert Anne; Katelyn Shreiner as Sister Mary Amnesia; and Laura McKenna as Sister Mary Leo.
“This show gives us a chance to feature some of our favorite Mountain Playhouse stars,” Domencic said. “We’re bringing back Larry Tobias, who has been with us for over 40 productions to direct, and Janet Dickinson has been in over 100 productions going back to the 1980s, and she’s also choreographing. We also have Kate Davis, from Johnstown, who has performed with Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, and Tamara Gindlesperger Fisher, from Jennerstown, who has been in a number of shows at Mountain Playhouse.
“So to be able to have these two, and they are wonderful, is a really special treat.”
He said renegotiating with Equity led to bringing in more nonunion actors.
“That’s a real opportunity for us to feature local talent,” Domencic said. “If we can get some of that on the stage, that’s a wonderful thing for the theater and community, and it’s something we want to do more of in the future.”
He added that the cast brings a fresh take to the script.
“ ‘Nunsense’ gives you room to bring your own personality to the roles, and that’s exactly what they’re doing,” Domencic said. “You need actors who have great comedic chops, and they all have that.”
He said audiences are in for a lot of laughs.
“I hope they come away with a smile on their face and letting their friends know that this is a show they need to see,” Domencic said. “We want people to have a great time.”
Tickets are $29 to $44 for adult evenings; $24 to $41 for adult matinees; and $12 for students. A $2 service fee applies to adult tickets. Groups with a minimum of 10 guests qualify for discounts.
For reservations, call 814-629-9220, ext. 1, or visit www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
