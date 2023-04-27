Mount Aloysius College’s Theatre Department will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" April 27 through 29 in Alumni Hall on the Cresson campus. Pictured are (left to right) Maddison Caldwell of Ramey, Clearfield County; Alexis Detwiler of Sidman; Benjamin Michaels of Glen Burnie, Maryland; Wes Caton of Meyersdale; Andy Auker of Altoona; Anne Way of Ebensburg; Dillon Trausi of Ebensburg; Adrianna Huss of Altoona; Thomas McElhinny of Bellefonte, Centre County.