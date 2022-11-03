JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Morley’s Run is back.
Participants in this year’s Morley’s Run, which will take place Saturday, will journey through Johnstown on a 10-mile run, a 5-mile run or a 5-mile walk.
The courses all begin at The Westmont Grove, continue through Old Westmont, Stackhouse Park and the city’s West End and Cambria City neighborhoods, all the way to Peoples Natural Gas Park – where participants will cross the finish line.
Recognition and awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each of the three categories.
“This is a big event for us and would not be possible without the help of our many sponsors, volunteers and employees,” Regional Audience Director Sue Sheehan said.
“I would like to thank course directors Joe and Heather Nibert. Their dedication to this event is greatly appreciated, and without the help of our first-responders, this event would not be possible.”
Proceeds from the event support The Tribune-Democrat’s Newspapers in Education program, which provides newspapers to area teachers for use in their classrooms.
Morley’s Run corporate sponsors include Monster, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Laurel Auto Group, Concurrent Technologies Corp., Em’s Subs, Galliker’s Dairy, Gingerbread Man Running Co., Hoss’s Family Steak and Seahouse, Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Johnstown Tomahawks, Kamzik’s Septic Service, Ken’s BiLo, Luther P. Miller Inc., Rita’s Bakery and Pizza, RE/MAX Realtors, Sunseri Wholesale Food and Paper, GAP Federal Credit Union, Kabler/Thomas Financial, Walnut Medical Services, Rosie and the Jammers, Mattress by Appointment, Davidsville Fuel, 814 Lanes & Games, Army Reserve and state Rep. Frank Burns.
At the finish line, participants will be treated to sandwiches from Em’s Subs, iced tea from Galliker’s Dairy, fruit from Sunseri Wholesale, cookies provided by Rita’s Bakery and Pizza and coffee from Eat N Park.
Registration for Morley’s Run can be done at www.morleysrun.org up until 8:30 a.m. race day.
Free parking is available at the Westmont Grove and at Peoples Natural Gas Park. Unfortunately, due to the construction at the Inclined Plane, there will be no complimentary transportation this year.
Runners and walkers will step off at 9 a.m. at the Westmont Grove, 1000 Edgehill Drive, and finish at PNG Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“This is a great event for the entire family, and residents along the course, are encouraged to come out and cheer everyone on,” Sheehan said.
The event will be held rain or shine.
