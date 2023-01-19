LIGONIER, Pa. – Elaborate works of art crafted in ice will highlight this winter festival.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its annual Ligonier Ice Fest on Saturday and Sunday in downtown Ligonier.
“So many of our merchants and restaurants have a big Christmas boost with business. And then things tend to die down over the winter months, so this is an outside event that allows people to come to Ligonier and walk around to look at the ice sculptures with the opportunity to go in our merchant shops and restaurants to give them some business when it normally would be a slow time,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“We get people who have never been to Ligonier and they’re able to see what we have to offer, and we have lots of people who come year after year and it’s a family tradition.”
This year, 55 ice sculptures created by DiMartino Ice Co., of Jeannette, Westmoreland County, will be on display around the Diamond and on North Main and North and South Market streets.
“This is the most ice sculptures we’ve ever had,” Beitel said. “Cindy Prunell, who is the chairwoman of the event, works with DiMartino Ice to create the list of sculptures that people can choose from, and each year there are the tried- and-true favorites as well as new sculptures that people haven’t seen.”
She said the ice sculptures are top-notch quality.
“There will be a variety for people to see,” Beitel said.
Weather permitting, Misty Haven Carriage will offer horse-drawn carriage rides in front of Town Hall. Cost is $5 per person.
Popcorn provided by Hanson’s Kettle Korn will be available in front of the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St.
A spaghetti dinner to benefit Ligonier Valley Hose Company No. 1 will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday in the community room at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St.
The town hall auditorium will be the site for free live musical entertainment.
Big Fat Jazz will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, and Candle in the Wind will entertain crowds with contemporary music at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
“They are popular bands,” Beitel said.
“These two have performed at Ice Fest in years past, and they also perform in our summer Sunday Evening Band Concert Series and are favorites.”
Merchants and restaurants will be offering festival specials throughout the event.
“Many of the merchants will have clearance sales as well as new innovatory, so it’s a good time to shop,” Beitel said.
The festival is held regardless of weather, and the illuminated sculptures may be viewed 24 hours a day during the festival.
“I hope people are able to enjoy the sculptures and find a favorite restaurant or want to come back and try a different one,” Beitel said. “We also have really unique boutique shops that carry items they might not find elsewhere, so we hope they can take something home and tell others where they purchased it.”
For more information, visit www.ligonier.com or www.facebook.com/VisitLigonier.
