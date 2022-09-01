JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Those attending the 51st annual Log House Arts Festival will be treated to crafts, food, entertainment and children’s activities.
The juried festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Craftspeople from Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties and from four other states will display their wares.
“Every time I think that our festival has topped itself, the Community Arts Center is able to find more amazing artists and crafters, along with expanding its other program activities and amenities for this year’s festival,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“We have 25 new vendors with an extremely diverse cross-section of artistic and crafter mediums.”
The festival will feature more than 100 vendors, selling jewelry, pottery, florals, rugs, crafted wood and decor, tole, plants, fabric items, handbags, sweatshirts, furniture, Pittsburgh Steelers gear, metal artwork, slate artwork, fudge, wine and distillery.
Kids’ Kingdom will have children’s activities on the second floor of the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center.
The Sharptones will open the festival with doo-wop and classic rock music at 10 a.m. Saturday. The group will perform throughout the day.
Rosie and the Jammers will entertain with polka music at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by Midnight Graffiti with classic rock ’n’ roll at 2 p.m.
Iron City Aerial, a silk-and-circus performance group, will be featured at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Other entertainment will be Razzle & Dazzle, the face painting and balloon-twisting clowns; magic shows; storytelling; and visits from Spiderman, Pikachu, a Minion, Green Power Ranger, T-Rex, Minnie Mouse and Elsa and Anna from “Frozen.”
The menu will feature choices from Perfectly Imperfect Pizza, Rainbow Food Services, Greenhouse Arcade, Backwoods Kettle Corn, Hungry Run Wine Cellars, Lambcakes Bakery and Kona Ice.
A shuttle service will be provided by Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day from the Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St.
“The dynamic participation of local performance artists, amazing musical entertainment, Iron City Aerial performers and more food vendors and menus will really add something extra-special to highlight this year,” Godin said.
“It is a true blending of artists, crafters, makers and fine artists, not to mention the fantastic activities in Kids’ Kingdom. I am absolutely thrilled that the Community Arts Center can bring such wonderful artistic offerings to our exceptional local and regional community.”
