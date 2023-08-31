JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Enjoy the Labor Day weekend by checking out some showy vehicles in downtown Johnstown.
The Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club will sponsor its 15th annual Cruisin’ the Flood City at noon Saturday on city streets.
The car cruise is open to all makes, models and years of vehicles, and will include street rods, turners, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles and trucks that will be displayed on the streets around Central Park.
Registration fee is $5 per vehicle.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entrants.
Paul Veney, the club’s president, said that the show attracts a large crowd each year, including people attending the Cambria City Ethnic Festival who come to see what’s happening in the park.
“We get a lot of walk-in spectators who want to walk around the park because it’s such a beautiful setting,” he said.
“This is intended for all family members to come out and walk around and take advantage of seeing the vehicles and downtown.”
To accommodate the vehicles, Main Street and Locust Street will be closed from Market to Franklin streets.
On average, about 100 to 125 vehicles are on display each year.
“We fill up the spots quickly,” Veney said. “We’re down there at 8 a.m. setting up because people start coming at 9 a.m.”
Along with local vehicles on display, the car show also attracts people from the surrounding areas, including Pittsburgh and Maryland.
“We get a variety with people traveling to come to this show,” Veney said.
“It has a pretty good reputation.”
Car owners and those who attend can sit in the park and listen to music provided by DJ Walt McClelland from the gazebo.
“People set their chairs up in the park and listen to the music, and it’s a nice variety of car cruise music,” Veney said.
“A lot of people who live in the downtown area come over and spend a good part of their day there.”
There will also be a basket raffle, and door prizes will be given out.
Conemaugh Valley High School Band Boosters will hold a bake sale.
Food and beverages will be available at downtown restaurants.
This year’s event will be in memory of Roy Kreasko Sr., a club member who died earlier in the year.
“We hope people come out and enjoy seeing all these classic cars that you don’t see every day on the street,” Veney said.
“They take them out for shows and that’s it, so if you want to see a nice variety of classic cars, this is one of the shows to go to.”
Proceeds raised from the entry fee, basket raffle and 50/50 will benefit the YWCA Greater Johnstown.
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.