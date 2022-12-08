JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Scenes telling the story of Jesus will usher in the Christmas season.
Conemaugh Township Area Ministries will present its live nativity “The Rescued Plan” from 5 to 8 p.m. FridayDec. 9 and 2 to 8 p.m. SaturdayDec. 10 at Davidsville Community Church, 197 Pender Road, Johnstown.
Wes Yoder, pastor of Davidsville Community Church, said the live nativity started in 2014 and was originally held at Greenhouse Park.
“There was a group of us who wanted to do a live nativity and some of the individual churches weren’t able to do it on their own, so we opened it up to all the churches in the township,” he said. “We didn’t know if anybody would help or come and see it, but by our second year we had over 3,000 people come and see it.”
Due to weather, the live nativity was moved from Greenhouse Park in 2018 to the church to better accommodate attendees.
“We have about 10 churches participating, and we have a few churches from outside the township participating,” Yoder said. “They’ve seen it before and wanted to be a part of it.”
Visitors will be guided through a 20- to 30-minute walking tour at six interactive scenes to hear the true story of Christmas.
This year, all the scenes will be indoors.
“We’re going to start with the Garden of Eden. We’ll have some of the prophets who foretold Jesus’ coming and there will be traditional Christmas scenes with the shepherds and angel along with the manger scene,” Yoder said. “We will finish up with the cross and the tomb.”
At each scene, the guide will explain the message that is being shared.
At the conclusion of the tour, baked goods will be available for purchase.
“We hope people will take away that Jesus came for them and that the real meaning of Christmas will come through,” Yoder said.
He said the live nativity attracts a large crowd yearly, with more than 700 people going through last year, and organizers are hoping to top that number this year.
“Every year, we have new people come and say it’s their first time here, so we’re still attracting a new audience,” Yoder said.
There is no fee to attend, but people are encouraged to bring a canned good or make a monetary donation. Proceeds will benefit St. Francis Sharing and Caring and charitable organizations.
For more information, call 814-479-2525.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.