WINDBER, Pa. – The Windber community is coming together to celebrate its heritage.
Miners’ Memorial Day Weekend celebrations will be held Thursday through Sunday along Graham Avenue in Windber, marking the gathering’s 21st anniversary.
The four-day street festival honors the coal miners who worked and died in the mines.
Attractions include car, motorcycle and truck/ATV shows with live entertainment, street dances each night featuring area bands, food and craft vendors, children’s games, a duck race, a basket raffle and a parade.
“This is always held over Father’s Day weekend, and over the four-day event we get approximately 10,000 or so visitors,” said Nova Irons, event chairwoman. “It’s a huge event for Windber. We’ve seen it grow every year that we’ve held it, and we have people who want to plan their school reunion around the event.”
The festival will kick off June 16 with a truck and ATV show from 6 to 10 p.m.
A street dance featuring That Oldies Band will begin at 7 p.m.
Activities continue at 5:30 p.m. Friday with Johnstown Button Box entertaining with polka music at the Gazebo.
A street dance featuring Ole 97 will start at 7 p.m.
An opening ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 18, followed by a parade at 11 a.m. that will include the AAABA Ambassadors, marching units, a float, fire departments and local dignitaries.
“We get a lot of people who come out to watch the parade,” Irons said.
A highlight of the day will be the motorcycle show from 5 to 7:30 p.m. which is expected to attract all kinds of bikes including trikes, custom, touring, cruiser, vintage and sport.
The first 100 bikes will receive dash plaques, and cash prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories.
Musical entertainment will feature Bazooka Joe at 1 p.m., Allison Borek at 4 p.m. and a street dance with Rust at 7 p.m.
On June 19, a special Father’s Day antique and classic car show and cruise will be held from noon to 5 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the top cars.
Organizers are asking for a $5 donation to enter a vehicle in the show, and dash plaques will be presented to the first 200 vehicles.
“This is enormous, and we get so many cars it’s unbelievable, probably between 300 to 400,” Irons said.
“A lot of car clubs come to it, and we have cars coming from Maryland, Florida, Michigan, New York and Ohio.”
There also will be a basket raffle offered throughout the weekend along with a duck race to benefit Windber Area Museum beginning at 2 p.m. June 19.
Food vendors will be located in the parking lot of the Windber Community Building.
Craft vendors will be interspersed along Graham Avenue.
“We hope people have an enjoyable time and get to safely socialize because that’s something we haven’t been able to really do for some time now,” Irons said.
Event proceeds will benefit Eureka Coal Heritage Foundation.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.echf.org.
