Spirits and music are coming together for this outdoor festival.
Lorain Stonycreek Hiking Trails will host its Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival from 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown.
The festival will feature samples of craft beer, wine, ciders and meads, along with with live musical entertainment, vendors and food trucks.
“As a nonprofit we decided to come up with a fundraiser idea that would be beneficial to us to raise some money and also an interesting event based on the fact that more people these days are going to breweries, wineries and distillers,” said Michael Hammers, president of Lorain Stonycreek Hiking Trails. “This is our third time doing this, and we’ve made it a community event.”
Breweries offering samples will be Devout Brewing, Levity Brewing Co., Trailhead Brewing Co., Stone Bridge Brewing Co., Shy Bear Brewing, Allusion Brewing Co. and Four Seasons Brewing Co.
Wineries will include Two Birch Winery, Groundhog Winery, Wine O’Clock Somewhere Winery, Bella Terra Vineyards, Twisted Vine Winery, Woody Lodge Winery, Greenhouse Winery and La Vigneta Winery
Distilleries on site will be Excise Distillery, Cold Spring Hollow Distillery, Tall Pines Distillery, Rusty Musket Distilling Co. and Country Hammer Moonshine.
In addition, Brother Monk Ciderworks and Rebel Hive Meadery will provide samples.
“We try to keep it big enough so people have a variety, but small enough that these people can sell their products and still make a profit,” Hammers said.
Musical entertainment includes Dany Vavrek Acoustic from 1 to 2 p.m.; Derek Woods Band from 2 to 4 p.m.; Samantha Press from 4 to 5 p.m.; Black Ridge from 5 to 7 p.m.; Alyssa Hankey from 7 to 8 p.m.; and The Clarks from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
“We wanted to bring in a bigger named act and The Clarks draw a huge crowd when they come into town,” Hammers said.
There will be seven food trucks selling an array of food including pizza, wings, barbecue and ethnic foods.
Craft and merchandise vendors also will be on hand.
Proceeds will go toward the construction of an outdoor amphitheater at Lorain Borough Park.
Attendees should bring a lawn chairs or blankets.
“People will have the opportunity to try different beers, wines and spirits, plus there’s the networking aspect with the vendors and musicians,” Hammers said.
Attendees must be 18 years of age.
Tickets are $35 in advance and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com or $40 at the gate. Cost includes a sample glass and 10 sample tickets.
No sample admission tickets are available for $20.
A VIP parking pass is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.
Two free shuttles will be provided throughout the festival from the Vine Street parking garage in downtown Johnstown.
For more information, visit www.lshikingtrails.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
